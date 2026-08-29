Know These 5 TSA Snack Rules To Save Yourself Time At Airport Security

Snacks are a crucial part of travel for many people, whether someone is overseas for a few weeks or just enjoying a quick weekend getaway. Unfortunately, those who plan to fly can't just fill a carry-on bag with all their favorite items to munch on and expect to make it past the TSA security checkpoints. There are some important rules regarding foods you can absolutely not take on an airplane as well as quantity restrictions on different snacks you can bring on board.

Many of the requirements for snacks actually come from broader policies that apply to non-foods as well. These include the 3-1-1 rule, which defines the limitations for liquids, gels, and aerosols, as well as other regulations designed to limit the spread of invasive species or pests. It's also worth pointing out that, although these are important rules, travelers should be mindful of their fellow passengers, too. For instance, while you might be able to bring those hard-boiled eggs and sauerkraut past the checkpoint, you should probably avoid indulging in those or other pungent-smelling snacks when dealing with the close quarters and recirculated air of the plane itself.