What Makes Culver's ButterBurgers So Delicious?
The fast food burger is a precious thing. It's the pick-me-up after a long day at work. It's the late-night bite with friends after a high school football game. It's the drive thru go-to on a long road trip. There's something so comforting — and almost nostalgic — about noshing on a good burger. But, bite into a bad burger and that feeling immediately dissipates, leaving you with nothing but grease-filled disappointment.
Nevertheless, there's one fast food joint that goes above and beyond to ensure every burger is imbued with tasty flavors and good feelings: Culver's. As far as classic fast food menu items go, the Wisconsin-based chain's ButterBurger is undeniably iconic. And, for good reason, too. Culver's employs various methods and upholds high standards in order to ensure its customers receive the juiciest, tastiest burger.
Read on to learn about what makes Culver's ButterBurgers so darn good. While there are some Culver's facts you'll wish you knew sooner, this list will surely educate you on the chain's beloved sandwich. Afterward, it's a good idea to check out Culver's burgers ranked worst to best in order to determine the perfect order for your next trip. And, even though there have been some big changes to hit Culver's, there's one thing you can certainly count on: That your ButterBurger will be absolutely delectable.
What exactly is a butter burger?
The butter burger is a Wisconsin tradition. And, with a state nickname like "America's Dairyland," one can understand why Wisconsinites would find additional ways to use the state's significant dairy output.
To be considered a butter burger, the sandwich must have two parts: A beef burger patty and a good helping of butter. A couple local institutions in this state claim to be the originators of this dairy-topped delicacy, but the history of the dish is both murky and contentious. In 1936, two restaurants opened their doors — Kroll's Hamburgers in Green Bay and Solly's Grille in Milwaukee. Both served standout butter burgers and both became known for the sandwich. But, while the classic diner-style butter burger involves topping the hot burger patty with a couple generous pats of butter — which is known to stream down the sides of the burger and pool onto the plate — Culver's opts for a lighter (but still yummy) approach by relegating the butter to the bun.
For those curious about this dairyland delicacy, you'll want to brush up on what you never knew about Solly's butter burgers. This added history will surely make you want to book a trip to good old Milwaukee to try one of these ultra-rich (and maybe a little greasy) sandwiches for yourself. Those who have enjoyed a classic butter burger can attest that it's certainly worth a try.
Three cuts of beef make for a quality patty
Drop in at a questionable quick-service burger joint, and you might find yourself doing mental gymnastics to avoid thinking about the mystery meat sandwich on your tray. There's no way it can be both tasty and high quality, right? But at Culver's, its meat inventory is anything but mysterious. The chain prides itself on making burger patties that consist of a tasty blend of three different cuts of beef: Sirloin, chuck, and plate. This quality, well-marbled blend makes for a particularly rich burger. And, to top it all off, the chain's beef supply is all-American; the three cuts come from U.S.-based suppliers — no long, international journeys in refrigerated cargo ships here.
Culver's efforts at quality and transparency don't stop there, either. In a 2024 presentation for the Iowa Beef Center, the beloved fast food joint shared its beef welfare statement, explaining that Culver's is committed to "providing our guests safe, quality meat, and working with suppliers who practice the safe, humane and appropriate treatment of animals as they are raised and processed. Our suppliers follow the FDA's directives for humanely raised and harvested beef, as well as the North American Meat Institute (NAMI) guidelines for humane handling and processing of all commercial beef." With that in mind, it's safe to say that Culver's ButterBurgers are made from high-quality stuff. No mental gymnastics necessary.
The beef is fresh, not frozen
There's a distinct difference between a burger that was cooked fresh and one that sat in a freezer before hitting the griddle. Frozen patties have this ability to take on a weird taste and texture — the freezer dries out the exterior and also leeches burgers of the tenderness that makes them so yummy. They tend to be weirdly compressed, and the cooking is never quite as even as you'd like it to be. Luckily, at Culver's you don't have to worry about these issues. Beyond the quality of the cuts, the chain also prides itself on using fresh beef. The meat is never frozen, which means burgers stay juicy and tender. As Culver's notes on its website, "Frozen beef loses moisture and when you lose moisture, you lose flavor." Ain't that the truth.
But, handling fresh beef is also a big responsibility. So, Culver's employs strict standards for shelf life to ensure customers are getting the best possible burger. Fourteen days from its packaging is the absolute longest Culver's beef will be in its fridges before hitting the sizzling griddle.
While the staff at Culver's are old pros when it comes to churning out quality burgers, it's understandable if you'd want to try your hand at it. All the home cooks out there will want to check out these tips for making perfect burgers. It'll help you get restaurant quality in your own kitchen (or backyard grill).
The griddle searing method makes for perfect cooking
To casually toss around the words "flipping burgers" like it's a simple task is to underestimate the precision actually required to create the perfect sandwich. At its core, the act of cooking a burger is an exercise in balancing two seemingly contradictory objectives: Keeping the interior juicy and tender while also achieving an excellent crust on the exterior. And, Culver's has brought those two opposing forces to heel.
The chain employs a specific method for cooking ButterBurgers to optimize taste and ensure consistency. The cook will smash the burger patty onto the griddle with the back of a spatula to lock in moisture. From there, the patty is flipped just once. Though you might think constant flipping would lead to an evenly cooked burger, moving the meat around too much causes it to lose that desired juiciness. One hot, fast sear on each side is all it needs.
The Culver's staff members who cook the burgers undergo extensive training before manning the griddle. Called "Grill Masters" the chain notes that employees have to work their way up to the prestigious position, which can mean months of one-on-one training. When a staff member finally gets the green light to cook Culver's signature dish, they're bestowed with a chef's jacket. And, if you've ever had a Culver's ButterBurger, you can surely say that crisp, white coat is well-earned.
A buttery, toasted bun adds flavor
For the uninitiated, butter on a burger might sound bonkers. And, that's an understandable train of thought. Fast food burgers already have a reputation for being greasy, so why would adding more fat sound like a good idea? Talk about a cholesterol bomb.
At Culver's, the "butter" portion of the ButterBurger doesn't come from frying the burger patty in butter. Nor does it come from a dairy-forward drizzle or buttery marinade. Instead, it comes in the form of a buttered and toasted crown of the bun. It's a simple addition, but it really does make all the difference. Adding the butter to the bun rather than the meat adds a rich flavor to the sandwich without making it greasy. And, by toasting the bun, the whole burger is imbued with a delightful, lightly crispy texture.
But, why exactly does Culver's insist on using this method of buttering its burgers? You shouldn't be surprised to learn that it's because co-founder Craig Culver's own mother used to make burgers this way. After all, if you're wanting to know who owns Culver's, look no further than the name on the sign. It's still primarily a family company.
ButterBurgers are always cooked to order
While some fast food joints boast their ability to deliver your food nearly instantaneously after you place your order. Churning out orders at breakneck speed is the name of the game in the world of quick-service restaurants. More customers mean more cash. But, Culver's unabashedly bucks this trend. It seems like the chain actually revels in its slightly longer wait time. That's part of the reason why Culver's ButterBurgers are so delicious — they never hang out under a heat lamp for an extended period of time.
Each Culver's ButterBurger is cooked to order, ensuring your sandwich is as fresh as possible. And, as the chain notes on its website that your food "doesn't touch the grill until after you order ... same as we've been doing since the day we opened in our beloved Sauk City, Wisconsin, where folks don't mind a short wait for something great."
Nonetheless, one Redditor noted that when there's a rush, the staff manning the grill and fryer "need to make an educated guess of how many burgers/fries they need to prepare. If they overestimate, or even if it's someone new or poorly trained, they can make too much. With that being said, we have hold times for each item so that if food is sitting cooked for too long, it should be discarded and marked as waste." The hold times seem to be on the shorter side too, which makes this practice all the more reassuring.
Culver's offers plenty of opportunities for customization
After a busy day at work when you're too tired to cook, there's nothing more frustrating than hearing the words "no substitutions" from a sad, apron-wearing fast food employee. All you want is your meal, exactly how you like it. Is that too much to ask? Not at Culver's. The beloved burger joint's practice of cooking ButterBurgers to order means customers can dress up their sandwich however they please.
In fact, Culver's extensive menu also extends to its customization options. Customers can modify everything from the condiments to the cheese to the bun to the veggies, ensuring the ButterBurger comes exactly how you like it. Some Culver's loyalists recommend getting a "Deluxe" ButterBurger chock full of toppings, or adding a flavor boost with "The Works." One Redditor offering advice to a first-time Culver's customer recommended ordering the "Bacon Deluxe, add ketchup and mustard. That's a great burger with just about everything on it. Unless there's anything in particular you want to remove, that's a really solid choice for your first ButterBurger."
For those unversed in Culver's menu lingo, ordering a "Deluxe" ButterBurger means getting it with American cheese, pickles, mayonnaise, raw onion, lettuce, and tomato. And, if you order your burger with "The Works," that means it'll be served up with pickles, ketchup, mustard, and raw onion.
The chain prioritizes Wisconsin dairy
Take a drive through Wisconsin and nearly every car you pass will be sporting a license plate boasting the state as "America's Dairyland." Look out the window and it's likely you'll see a farm or two with some grazing cows. In Wisconsin, dairy is basically a way of life, and Culver's capitalizes on this robust industry.
Listen to a Culver's commercial and you might just hear the "From Wisconsin With Love" tagline. And, it refers to more than just the state the chain was founded in. Culver's goes so far as to use local Wisconsin dairy farms to produce its cheese and butter and milk. Practically every bite of your ButterBurger will highlight dairy produced right in that beloved Midwestern state.
Take, for example, the buttery crown of the burger bun. Its existence is all thanks to the work of farmers at Alcam Creamery, which is located less than an hour from the Culver's headquarters in Sauk City, Wisconsin. And, if you order your ButterBurger with a scoop of custard for dessert, it was made with milk from one of about 25 Wisconsin dairy farms. As the heart of America's dairy industry, you can believe that the Wisconsin cheese on your burger is top quality, too.
The wide variety of side selections enhance the experience
A burger and French fries. French fries and a burger. It's a pairing that predates the very readers of this story. And, while the duo is certainly a classic, it's also rather typical. Standard. Expected. Dare one say — boring.
But, at Culver's, the ButterBurger experience isn't complete without choosing the perfect side to round it out. While the chain's crispy on the outside, soft and fluffy on the inside crinkle-cut French fries automatically come with your ButterBurger order, you aren't stuck with them. Side options range from onion rings to pretzel bites to iconic Wisconsin fried cheese curds. The chain also boasts healthier options, like steamed broccoli or a garden salad. There are heartier options too, like chili, chili cheese fries, and even mashed potatoes with gravy. And, for the pickle-obsessed customers, Culver's also offers limited-time only fried pickles. Talk about variety.
Ask loyal Culver's customers what their favorite side is and the answers will run the gamut. But many Redditors can agree that if you're going to stick with French fries, make sure to order them "extra crispy." An extra minute in the fryer makes them even more delicious. And, to kick your side up another notch, other folks recommend getting the cheese sauce as an accompaniment. It adds a creamy richness to everything from fries and pretzels to onion rings and the steamed broccoli.
Upgrading your drink to a custard treat adds indulgence
Sure, a bubbly soft drink can quench your thirst after chowing down on a ButterBurger and your side dish of choice. But, why not think bigger? At Culver's you don't have to wait until after you finish your entree to start enjoying dessert — you can sip on a sweet custardy treat alongside your hearty burger all thanks to its beverage upgrade policy.
When you order a Culver's Value Basket, you can swap your beverage out for something a little sweeter. According to FAQs on the chain's website, "Yes, you can swap your drink for any dessert on Culver's menu" when you order a value basket. So, go ahead and ditch the cola or root beer. There's a whole world of shakes, malts, and Culver's Concrete Mixers to explore.
But, if you opt to indulge in this savory-sweet pairing, do note that upgrading your beverage to a dessert will come with an upcharge. The amount of the upcharge is item dependent, but if you were already planning on indulging in some custard, you might as well tack it on as an upgrade.
Good customer service is the cherry on top
Though the concept of "Midwest nice" is a common punchline among Wisconsinites, it's no joke at Culver's. The chain puts an emphasis on delivering a superb customer experience alongside a delicious meal. After all, no matter how tasty the food is, a poor interaction with restaurant staff can put a damper on the meal. So, Culver's makes sure to always go above and beyond for customers.
One loyal customer took to Reddit to share that on one trip they "waited what I would consider to be a completely standard amount of time for my food. The worker came out and said 'here's your food, and sorry about that wait! Here's a token for a free scoop of custard.' Culvers is already the class of fast food in my mind, but that put it over the top. There are just simply not enough places in this world that treat people correctly, and it happens pretty consistently at the Culv."
This attitude of hospitality has long been a core part of the Culver's experience. As the chain notes on its website, its "dedication to hospitality goes back to Craig's [Culver's co-founder] mother, Ruth Culver, who had a special way about her that made every guest who visited Culver's feel welcomed like a guest in her home."