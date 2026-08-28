What's The Difference Between A Garage-Ready And Standard Refrigerator?

In 2021, around 35 million U.S. households reported owning a second refrigerator, while 6 million have more than two. In the years since, that number has surely risen. It is a common sight in many suburban households to have an extra fridge or freezer in the garage or basement, ready to store all sorts of surplus food from frozen meats to holiday meal prep. A second packed fridge can also symbolize a cultural love for food preservation, like jars of kimchi or containers of homemade broth, not to mention an innate need to provide as much food as possible to family and guests alike.

While an extra fridge is undoubtedly useful, be mindful of where you put it. In the U.S., seasonal temperature changes can range from under -20 degrees Fahrenheit to over 100 degrees Fahrenheit in some states. Not all standard fridges can operate optimally year-round, especially if it's in an uninsulated garage. This is when garage-ready fridges become necessary, as they are built specifically to handle wide temperature fluctuations. What sets them apart from standard refrigerators is the robust compressors, specialized sensors, and insulation that keep garage-ready refrigerators running efficiently, no matter what the thermostat says.