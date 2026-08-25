What A Burger King Whopper Cost In 2000 Vs 2026

Food prices have skyrocketed, often at a sharper rate than overall inflation, and it's why fast food prices have risen rapidly in recent years. At Burger King, the Whopper has been the ultimate menu staple, but it isn't immune to the food industry's economic woes. The Whopper's cost at its 1957 debut was just 37 cents, and naturally its price has shot up over time — but how much has it increased since the beginning of the 21st century?

Getting Burger King's most famous sandwich for a dollar or two today seems like the true definition of an impossible Whopper, but in 2000, that wasn't unusual. In fact, Burger King ran a televised ad that year to promote its two Whoppers for $2 deal (via YouTube). When the Whopper wasn't on sale, though, the price was generally between $2 and $2.50, according to 24/7 Wall Street. That's right around the price of a Big Mac in 2000.

The price in 2000 compared to the Whopper's cost today is jarring. Burger King prices vary by region, and in 2026, a Whopper (without a beverage or fries) costs around $8 in densely populated urban hubs and about $5.60 or more in rural areas. In other words, U.S. Whopper prices have nearly quadrupled in 26 years. Still, you can get a break. The chain offers free or deeply discounted Whopper promotions throughout the year.