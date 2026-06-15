What A McDonald's Big Mac Cost In 2000 Compared To 2026

McDonald's is beloved for many of its signature products, from its salty fries to Happy Meals to oddly enough, coke. But when it comes to burgers, it's probably best known for the Big Mac — a tower of three buns, two patties, cheese, lettuce, pickles, and of course, Big Mac sauce. While the Big Mac was once a quick, cheap dinner, that isn't the case anymore.

Yes, McDonald's continues to sell a staggering number of Big Macs, but that is costing customers far more than it used to. In 2000, according to The Economist Big Mac Index, the popular burger cost $2.24. However as of 2026, a Big Mac (just the burger, not a meal) now runs you about $6.12. That's roughly a 173% increase and notably, doesn't match the rate of inflation. If it did, your Big Mac would cost closer to $4.45 (via the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics).

Prices vary by location, as Redditors said they've seen Big Macs for less and more than the index average. The increase also applies to Big Mac meals, with many on Reddit claiming their meals cost around $8. When a Redditor posted a $7.30 Big Mac, one commenter wrote, "Insane. For a fifth-pound burger that's mostly bread and sauce with rehydrated onions and doesn't even have tomatoes." Another Redditor said, "I don't get why anyone goes there anymore. Overpriced and terrible." One even pointed out, "For that price I will get a burger at a restaurant for a few more dollars. And the meat patties will not be paper thin."