What A McDonald's Big Mac Cost In 2000 Compared To 2026
McDonald's is beloved for many of its signature products, from its salty fries to Happy Meals to oddly enough, coke. But when it comes to burgers, it's probably best known for the Big Mac — a tower of three buns, two patties, cheese, lettuce, pickles, and of course, Big Mac sauce. While the Big Mac was once a quick, cheap dinner, that isn't the case anymore.
Yes, McDonald's continues to sell a staggering number of Big Macs, but that is costing customers far more than it used to. In 2000, according to The Economist Big Mac Index, the popular burger cost $2.24. However as of 2026, a Big Mac (just the burger, not a meal) now runs you about $6.12. That's roughly a 173% increase and notably, doesn't match the rate of inflation. If it did, your Big Mac would cost closer to $4.45 (via the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics).
Prices vary by location, as Redditors said they've seen Big Macs for less and more than the index average. The increase also applies to Big Mac meals, with many on Reddit claiming their meals cost around $8. When a Redditor posted a $7.30 Big Mac, one commenter wrote, "Insane. For a fifth-pound burger that's mostly bread and sauce with rehydrated onions and doesn't even have tomatoes." Another Redditor said, "I don't get why anyone goes there anymore. Overpriced and terrible." One even pointed out, "For that price I will get a burger at a restaurant for a few more dollars. And the meat patties will not be paper thin."
Has the Big Mac changed in other ways in the past 26 years?
While McDonald's french fries have endured a few changes, the Big Mac recipe has remained more consistent. The chain notes on its website the burger hasn't changed much, only tweaked to improve nutritional content — and states the components of a Big Mac are the same as they were when it was introduced in 1990 (via McDonald's).
Amongst Big Mac fans, there is debate about whether or not the burger has been shrinking over the years in size. McDonald's has denied a size decrease when speaking to Yahoo News Australia. So while customers may feel like they see a difference in size, that is untrue, at least officially according to the chain.
Regardless, McDonald's fans — or maybe more appropriately, ex-fans — are fed up with the famous burger chain. As some Redditors pointed out, the McDonald's App offers deals, but for many, it's not enough. The chain removed the BOGO for one dollar option in April, and fans were even more unhappy. One Redditor summed it up, saying, "I refuse to eat there. I have so many better options, including mom and pops places that blow McDonald's out of the water in quality. The whole appeal before was it was cheap, and they ruined that." It may well be time to skip the drive-thru and make your own Big Macs at home.