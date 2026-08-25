This Sandwich Chain Came Out On Top In The 2026 Readers' Choice Awards

Previously a small-scale success, Jersey Mike's has grown into a national favorite with locations in all 50 states. It even topped our ranking of chain sandwich shops back in 2021. So perhaps it should come as no surprise that Jersey Mike's was named the best sandwich chain in the 2026 Readers' Choice Awards by Reviewed.

Voters gave Jersey Mike's the crown largely for its consistent quality, varied toppings, hot and cold options, and delectable fresh bread. In many ways, these reasons capture what makes Jersey Mike's sandwiches so good. For instance, the bread is baked in stores daily. The meat and cheese is sliced fresh to order, and Jersey Mike's sandwich meat is supplied by private-label, high-end premium providers, despite the chain's growing footprint. Think antibiotic-free pork and turkey, USDA choice roast beef, and tuna salad that's made on site.

Arriving at this ranking wasn't simply a matter of polling sandwich fans. Reviewed is an online network of knowledgeable product testers, including scientists and category experts. It has been analyzing products since 1997 and reviews everything from coffee machines to air purifiers across a range of price points. The Readers' Choice Awards, though, rely on readers' votes to narrow down the top choices in across a number of service categories.