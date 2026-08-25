This Sandwich Chain Came Out On Top In The 2026 Readers' Choice Awards
Previously a small-scale success, Jersey Mike's has grown into a national favorite with locations in all 50 states. It even topped our ranking of chain sandwich shops back in 2021. So perhaps it should come as no surprise that Jersey Mike's was named the best sandwich chain in the 2026 Readers' Choice Awards by Reviewed.
Voters gave Jersey Mike's the crown largely for its consistent quality, varied toppings, hot and cold options, and delectable fresh bread. In many ways, these reasons capture what makes Jersey Mike's sandwiches so good. For instance, the bread is baked in stores daily. The meat and cheese is sliced fresh to order, and Jersey Mike's sandwich meat is supplied by private-label, high-end premium providers, despite the chain's growing footprint. Think antibiotic-free pork and turkey, USDA choice roast beef, and tuna salad that's made on site.
Arriving at this ranking wasn't simply a matter of polling sandwich fans. Reviewed is an online network of knowledgeable product testers, including scientists and category experts. It has been analyzing products since 1997 and reviews everything from coffee machines to air purifiers across a range of price points. The Readers' Choice Awards, though, rely on readers' votes to narrow down the top choices in across a number of service categories.
Jersey Mike's serves quality sandwiches
Well before Reviewed published its ranking, you could find vocal support for this sandwich chain on social media. In a 2024 Reddit thread about the restaurant, a user asserted, "Jersey Mikes is one of the very few chains I actively support. They did not have 'shrinkflation' and kept sizes the same over the years. Good, relatively fresh ingredients ... Great reward program with double-points days. Good price and quantity/quality." A different commenter praised the restaurant over competitors: "Everyone went nuts for Firehouse [Subs] and Jimmy John's in my city, but for my money, Jersey Mike's was the best Italian style sandwich of the three."
Reviewed has been sharing its Best of Year Awards since 2020. A product-focused version of the Readers' Choice awards debuted in 2023. However, 2026 appears to mark the first time the organization has used that program to rank sandwich chains. Other categories ranked this year include supermarket chains, health food brands, burger chains, and pizza chains.
We'll need to wait for 2027 to see if Jersey Mike's keeps its crown, but there were a few runners-up worth keeping an eye on as well. Potbelly Sandwich Works — which is famous for its toasted, pressed sandwiches — came in second place. Capriotti's Sandwich Shop followed with similarly hand-prepared meats and unexpected ingredients, like wagyu beef. Ike's Love & Sandwiches (a San Francisco gem known for its Dutch crunch bread) and Jimmy John's (famous for "freaky fast" delivery) completed the top five.