Who Supplies Jersey Mike's Sandwich Meat?
According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index for 2026, Jersey Mike's is America's top sandwich chain. It's no surprise — the sub shop has existed since 1956, making it one of the first of its kind in the U.S., and it's famous for using authentic ingredients. Above all, the deli meat may be the biggest draw, as more than 26% of participants in a Mashed survey agreed Jersey Mike's has the best quality meat compared to several popular sandwich shops. But where does the chain get its meat? According to Jersey Mike's, it uses private-label, high-quality premium meat that's sliced fresh for its sandwiches.
Despite its franchise status and more than 3,300 locations, Jersey Mike's has made multiple moves to minimize antibiotics and hormones in its meats. In 2019, the sandwich chain pledged to use No Antibiotics Ever pork products, like bacon, ham, prosciuttini, and cappacuolo. These pigs, courtesy of Clemens Food Group, are fed a vegetarian diet and raised sans-cages without the help of growth hormones. Jersey Mike's has been sourcing whole muscle meat turkey without antibiotics for nearly a decade, plus boasts USDA choice top round roast beef. Tuna salad is made fresh in house, and hot sandwiches, like cheesesteaks, are prepared to order, too.
Quality is the key to Jersey Mike's meats
Ever wondered what really makes Jersey Mike's sandwiches so good? The bread is baked daily, produce is fresh, and then there's the chain's signature "juice," a mix of olive oil and red wine vinegar. Another perk is the range of meat options, including chicken, ham, cappacuolo, prosciuttini, turkey, tuna, roast beef, salami, pepperoni, bacon, and steak.
Countless customers swear by the quality. "The sandwiches at Jersey Mike's are really good. They pack a lot of meat into them. I normally get the small ... The large is enough for two meals," one Tripadvisor reviewer wrote. "Freshly made sandwiches with great choice ... The bread and meats are so good, as they make them to order ... Philly cheesesteak sandwiches are delicious," said another. Numerous fans recommended ordering your food "Mike's Way," meaning with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil, red wine vinegar, salt, and oregano, for the full experience.
This sandwich chain serves high-quality deli meat, but so do some others. Capriotti's, which started decades ago in Delaware, sells wagyu roast beef from meat producer Snake River Farms. Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop of Arizona fame uses whole-muscle meat (slices from one cut, rather than scraps) and clean-label condiments. PrimoHoagies makes stellar bread and uses Thumann's gourmet meat, which is free of hormones, antibiotics, artificial flavors, and fillers and sliced to order, like at Jersey Mike's.