According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index for 2026, Jersey Mike's is America's top sandwich chain. It's no surprise — the sub shop has existed since 1956, making it one of the first of its kind in the U.S., and it's famous for using authentic ingredients. Above all, the deli meat may be the biggest draw, as more than 26% of participants in a Mashed survey agreed Jersey Mike's has the best quality meat compared to several popular sandwich shops. But where does the chain get its meat? According to Jersey Mike's, it uses private-label, high-quality premium meat that's sliced fresh for its sandwiches.

Despite its franchise status and more than 3,300 locations, Jersey Mike's has made multiple moves to minimize antibiotics and hormones in its meats. In 2019, the sandwich chain pledged to use No Antibiotics Ever pork products, like bacon, ham, prosciuttini, and cappacuolo. These pigs, courtesy of Clemens Food Group, are fed a vegetarian diet and raised sans-cages without the help of growth hormones. Jersey Mike's has been sourcing whole muscle meat turkey without antibiotics for nearly a decade, plus boasts USDA choice top round roast beef. Tuna salad is made fresh in house, and hot sandwiches, like cheesesteaks, are prepared to order, too.