Try Your McDonald's Egg McMuffin Norwegian-Style For A More Filling Breakfast

One of the joys of traveling is sampling the unique local cuisine. Even fast food chains that we're familiar with at home take on a new look overseas. Dining at McDonald's in other countries can be a whole new experience that offers delightful new flavors. Take Norway, a nation not generally known for its culinary landscape. Yet Norwegian McDonald's has found a way to elevate the humble Egg McMuffin, a sandwich so unusual in its initial debut that founder Ray Kroc nearly rejected it outright.

Norway's McMuffin Deluxe layers a 100% beef patty, the signature round egg, a slice of cheese, tomato, and iceberg lettuce on a toasted English muffin bun. The pièce de résistance is the McFeast sauce, a tangy, sweet mustard sauce not available in the U.S. But you can order something similar to the McMuffin Deluxe by asking for tomato and lettuce to be added to your Egg McMuffin. If it's close enough to lunch that the restaurant has burger patties ready, you can try to get one added to your breakfast sandwich. Otherwise, you'll have to be content with the Canadian bacon or sausage patty that comes with it. You are entirely on your own for the McFeast sauce, but you could try mixing a couple packets of mayo and mustard together.