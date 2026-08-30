Trader Joe's Customers Are Praising These High-Quality English Muffins

There are countless Trader Joe's breakfast foods worth getting out of bed for in the morning. Whether it's proof-and-bake chocolate croissants, bacon-and-cheese egg bites, or silver dollar pancakes, the fan-favorite grocer has plenty of options that'll keep you full 'til lunchtime. Before you get starstruck by morning buns and scones though, know that shoppers call TJ's whole wheat English muffins one of the highest-quality options.

"I always buy those muffins and keep them in the freezer — great for egg McMuffins, too, with fried egg, ham, and cheese ... or butter, PB&J," one Reddit user claimed. "Do you remember the British muffins? I got them every week ... These whole wheat English muffins are SO MUCH BETTER. We ate an entire package in only a few days," raved another. "I love the Trader Joe's whole wheat English muffins ... looking so forward to enjoying one toasted with just a bit of cream cheese and jam," a Facebook poster noted.

Not to be confused with the chain's classic English muffins, the whole wheat variety is also tasty and nostalgic. Soft and conveniently pre-sliced, they boast the fluffy inner crumb, along with a touch of sweetness. The 12-ounce package contains six muffins and has been part of the TJ's lineup since at least 2014.