Trader Joe's Customers Are Praising These High-Quality English Muffins
There are countless Trader Joe's breakfast foods worth getting out of bed for in the morning. Whether it's proof-and-bake chocolate croissants, bacon-and-cheese egg bites, or silver dollar pancakes, the fan-favorite grocer has plenty of options that'll keep you full 'til lunchtime. Before you get starstruck by morning buns and scones though, know that shoppers call TJ's whole wheat English muffins one of the highest-quality options.
"I always buy those muffins and keep them in the freezer — great for egg McMuffins, too, with fried egg, ham, and cheese ... or butter, PB&J," one Reddit user claimed. "Do you remember the British muffins? I got them every week ... These whole wheat English muffins are SO MUCH BETTER. We ate an entire package in only a few days," raved another. "I love the Trader Joe's whole wheat English muffins ... looking so forward to enjoying one toasted with just a bit of cream cheese and jam," a Facebook poster noted.
Not to be confused with the chain's classic English muffins, the whole wheat variety is also tasty and nostalgic. Soft and conveniently pre-sliced, they boast the fluffy inner crumb, along with a touch of sweetness. The 12-ounce package contains six muffins and has been part of the TJ's lineup since at least 2014.
Trader Joe's whole wheat English muffins are simple and versatile, but not everyone's a fan
Trader Joe's whole wheat English muffins are deliciously simple. Ingredients include stone-ground whole wheat flour, water, yeast, sugar, wheat gluten, and small amounts of corn oil, cultured wheat flour, salt, vinegar, corn meal, and enzymes for freshness. One muffin is a serving, and each contains 130 calories, 1.5 grams of fat, 23 grams of carbs, 3 grams of sugar, 4 grams of fiber, and 5 grams of protein. Each pack costs $1.99, depending on location.
However, some TJ's shoppers disagree with the fandom. "I was excited to have one with coffee this morning, but was disappointed when I saw how thin they are ... much thinner than the Thomas EMs ... I really like the taste but wish they were more substantial," one Redditor lamented. Somewhat conversely, another said, "We bought some and my husband, an English muffin lover, commented on how thick and dense they are. They are not airy and soft like the Thomas muffins." Some customers have also complained that the nooks and crannies don't deliver, and the taste isn't strong enough.
That said, you still may want to try them. Consider using the muffins for a five-ingredient copycat McDonald's sausage and egg McMuffin, which comes together in 20 minutes — no drive-thru trip required. For lunch or dinner, try this English muffin pizza recipe. It's endlessly flexible, considering you can use whatever store-bought sauce, cheese, and toppings you're craving.