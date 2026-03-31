Trader Joe's Breakfast Foods, Ranked Worst To Best

The biggest advantage Trader Joe's holds over competing grocery store chains may well be its selection of premade foods. Some of the top Trader Joe's food items with cult followings, for example, include its Mandarin orange chicken, chicken tikka masala, and spinach and artichoke dip, among others. TJ's selection of prepared breakfast foods alone covers virtually all major categories, from savory to sweet. For a homemade breakfast, there are probably better places to shop than Trader Joe's, but for something ready or nearly ready to eat, the breadth and variety of breakfast foods at the grocery chain is practically unrivaled elsewhere.

I visited my local Trader Joe's in the Las Vegas suburbs and picked up several breakfast items. They were chosen to best reflect the wide variety of breakfast foods the chain offers. Based on my thoughts after trying each product, the following is a ranking of 14 Trader Joe's breakfast foods from worst to best.