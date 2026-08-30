4 Cuts Of Steak You'll Want To Marinate Before Grilling

To marinate or not to marinate? That is the question many beef lovers ponder when deciding how to prepare a steak, but the cut of meat matters when deciding. Here's a good rule: Expensive cuts like filet mignon shouldn't really be marinated, as it masks the natural tenderness and buttery flavor of the high-end cut. Cheaper, tougher, and leaner cuts do well in a marinade, though.

In a discussion of when and why to marinate a cut of meat, first it's important to be clear on what the process actually does. Most marinade ingredients are all about flavor, and with the exception of salt, mostly sit on the outside of the meat and never truly soak into the interior of the steak. Your marinade ingredients add seasoning to the surface but can also help with crust formation and browning.

Conventional wisdom says a tough piece of meat requires an acidic marinade to soften the proteins in the steak. That's not entirely true. Instead, acid in marinades can cause the proteins to firm up or become mush and won't soak in far enough to affect anything other than the surface. Tougher pieces of meat tend to have less fat — meaning they have less flavor and moisture — and that's where a marinade helps. It's particularly useful for cuts like flank, skirt, flap, and top round steak.