The World's Best-Selling Bourbon Brand Has Stayed On Top For Years

It's not easy to be top dog, whether it's in the office, sports, or even bourbon. A visit to most liquor stores reveals an ever-growing selection of bourbons with a wide mix of characteristics and price points. However, one bourbon brand has enjoyed its status as the world's best-seller for several years running: Jim Beam.

According to data compiled by The Spirits Business, the bourbon sold a stunning 16.7 million cases in 2025. At 12 bottles per case, that amounts to 200.4 million bottles. That's far ahead of the second-best-selling bourbon, Evan Williams, at 2.9 million cases, or even the 13.4 million cases Jack Daniel's sold, though JD is classified as a "Tennessee whiskey". This was enough for Jim Beam to hold onto the title, even as its sales fell nearly 5% between 2024 and 2025 (from 17.5 million cases in the former year). It's been the top-selling bourbon since at least 2023, when an even 17 million cases were sold globally.

It's unclear how long Jim Beam has held the title, though it's likely been since before most people drinking it today could legally buy it. There are documented references to it being the best-seller in the late 1990s, all the way back to 1970, although it's difficult to say whether the brand ever briefly relinquished the crown.