The 17 Best Aldi Finds Of September 2026
By the time September hits, fall is in full swing — at least, when it comes to food. Pumpkin spice and everything nice, plus apple-, maple-, and cinnamon-flavored goods are fully taking over the grocery aisles at stores, and Aldi is no different. As part of its weekly Finds releases (here are some of the best new Finds so far), the grocery chain is launching a ton of fall-flavored things on each of September's five Wednesdays that we can't wait to fall in love with.
We got a sneak peek at what's to come in September, and we're happy to report this month basically has it all — salty snacks, seasonal baked goods, fall-flavored dinners, plenty of drinks, and even a few kitchen tools. In case you don't remember to check Aldi's website on a weekly basis, we've raked together a list of our favorite Finds for the month. Spoiler alert: If you can only make it to Aldi once in September, the week of September 11 is the week to go.
Priano Maple, Bacon, & Ricotta Tortelloni
Priano Maple, Bacon, & Ricotta Tortellonis (what's the difference between tortellini and tortelloni?) are a perfect, quick dinner option for a cozy fall night. Enjoy the warming taste of sweet maple with salty bacon and smooth ricotta, all wrapped in a gluten-free pasta shell. You'll be able to grab the seasonal pasta kit for $4.29 starting September 16.
Season's Choice Corn Ribs
If you love street corn but don't want to make it, Season's Choice Corn Ribs are for you. For $3.99, you get a full pound of corn strips, which you can grab plain or seasoned with chili lime flavoring. They'll be available on September 9.
Specially Selected Gavi
Starting September 11, you can grab Aldi's Specially Selected Gavi, a white wine imported from Italy, for $9.99. Gavi is known to be a dry, fruity wine, and if you're wondering what to serve it with, it pairs well with white meat like chicken, as well as seafood.
Deutsche Küche Peanut Puffs
A returning Find, Deutsche Küche Peanut Puffs are the perfect snack for those who don't enjoy fall's typical flavors. The German puffs eat like cheese puffs but have the flavor of peanuts, thanks to the inclusion of ground peanuts. You can pick up the Peanut Puffs for $2.49 starting September 23.
Zarita Chocolate Martini
What's better than a dessert-flavored cocktail? One you don't have to make yourself. Zarita Chocolate Martini, which costs $9.99 a bottle, offers a ready-to-drink martini predictably flavored with chocolate. When it becomes available September 11, bring it to a gathering or just enjoy some as an after-dinner drink.
Specially Selected Fall Harvest Mac & Cheese
Mac and cheese is already the perfect dish to have on a chilly fall day, but Aldi's Specially Selected Fall Harvest Mac & Cheese offers a seasonal twist by adding pumpkin and butternut squash flavors to the cheddar sauce. You can pick up boxes of the fall harvest flavor on September 2 for $2.99.
Crofton Bread Making Kits
Need a new activity to get into this fall? Crofton Bread Making Kits are your steppingstone into a new hobby with some warm bread to enjoy as a chill rolls through the air. There are two versions, oval and silicone, for you to pick from starting September 16. Each kit costs $14.99.
Specially Selected Flatbread Pizzas
Hitting shelves on September 2, Specially Selected Beet & Goat Cheese Flatbread features the titular ingredients plus mozzarella, garlic sauce, arugula, marinated tomatoes, and red onion. Or to fully embrace pumpkin season, enjoy the pumpkin feta flatbread, a sweet and savory pizza featuring pumpkin, caramelized onion and feta and mozzarella cheeses. Each flatbread will run you $3.99.
Specially Selected Winter Premium 100% Juices
For those ready for winter and the holiday season, you can pick up black cherry, cranberry, and pomegranate flavors of Specially Selected Winter Premium 100% Juices starting September 11. Each bottle is $4.49 and features pure, unsweetened fruit juice. Enjoy them as is or use them as cocktail or mocktail mixers.
Clancy's Bats & Ghosts Crunchy Snack
Flying onto shelves on September 30 are bags of Clancy's Bats & Ghosts Crunchy Snacks. Priced at $2.39 each, these snacks feature bat- and ghost-shaped chips seasoned with sea salt. If you want a festive snack to enjoy in the lead-up to Halloween, these are exactly what you need to get into the spooky spirit.
Deutsche Küche White Asparagus
Deutsche Küche strikes again this month with its jarred white asparagus. The jars feature peeled stalks of white asparagus (which is different from green and purple asparagus) that you can cook up to make a tasty side or turn into a tasty soup. Deutsche Küche White Asparagus drops September 23 for $2.99 per jar.
Specially Selected Ice Wine
Starting September 11, Specially Selected Ice Wine (which comes from Canada) will be available for $14.99 a bottle at Aldi. If you're unfamiliar with ice wine, it's called ice because it uses grapes that froze naturally while growing. So if you're looking for something a little different to sip on one September night, this might be a good option.
L'oven Fresh Bagels
L'Oven Fresh is flavoring your mornings with fall bagels as it brings back fan-favorites pumpkin spice and harvest to Aldi shelves on September 11. The pumpkin spice is what it says it is, while the multigrain harvest bagels are flecked with seeds and cranberries. Each pack comes with six bagels, costing you $2.99.
Zarita Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini
Zarita is looking to pumpkin spice-ify your drink night with its Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini. This ready-to-drink beverage is a pumpkin-flavored spin on a classic espresso martini cocktail, pretty much built to be your new favorite seasonal martini flavor. You can pick up bottles for $9.99 starting September 11.
Park Street Deli Dips
Two Park Street Deli Dips are coming to Aldi shelves on September 11. Grab some chips, pita bread, or even some vegetables and dive into the sweet and spicy flavors of cranberry jalapeño or hot honey. Each dip will cost $2.79 for an 8-ounce container.
Crofton Glass Stem Pumpkin Dome
Want to decoratively store some freshly baked pumpkin bread or a pile of chocolate chip cookies? The Crofton Glass Stem Pumpkin Dome features a transparent, pumpkin-shaped dome that acts as a lid to a wooden plate. You can grab the dome with a transparent or golden stem for $19.99 starting September 2.
Deutsche Küche Potato Sticks
In case you were itching for another German-inspired snack this September, Deutsche Küche is offering two varieties of potato sticks starting September 23. Enjoy either herbs of the Alps or hash brown Style ... or both, potentially as a side to some schnitzel, rouladen, or bratwurst. You can grab 4.41-ounce bags for $1.79.