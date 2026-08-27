The 17 Best Aldi Finds Of September 2026

By the time September hits, fall is in full swing — at least, when it comes to food. Pumpkin spice and everything nice, plus apple-, maple-, and cinnamon-flavored goods are fully taking over the grocery aisles at stores, and Aldi is no different. As part of its weekly Finds releases (here are some of the best new Finds so far), the grocery chain is launching a ton of fall-flavored things on each of September's five Wednesdays that we can't wait to fall in love with.

We got a sneak peek at what's to come in September, and we're happy to report this month basically has it all — salty snacks, seasonal baked goods, fall-flavored dinners, plenty of drinks, and even a few kitchen tools. In case you don't remember to check Aldi's website on a weekly basis, we've raked together a list of our favorite Finds for the month. Spoiler alert: If you can only make it to Aldi once in September, the week of September 11 is the week to go.