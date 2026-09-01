The Popular Chip Brand That's Owned By PepsiCo

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As one of the most classic savory snacks, potato chips are a tasty staple at parties, when you're watching the game, or just for a crunchy treat. Chips can also be a salty secret ingredient in anything from salad to soup. You can find a wide variety on store shelves, from big household names to smaller premium brands. One brand that bridges those two descriptions is Miss Vickie's Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, which started in its namesake's Canadian kitchen in the 1980s, but is now owned by the convenient food and beverage giant PepsiCo.

Vickie Kerr and her husband Bill owned an Ontario potato farm when she came up with the idea of making better quality chips for their children using just spuds, oil, and sea salt, without any artificial flavors or colors. Kerr told "Time of Your Life" (via YouTube) that they were fried in non-hydrogenated peanut oil, which has lower saturated fat, and the skin was kept on for more nutrition. She first tried selling the chips at a potato festival in 1987 and continued at other festivals and markets in the area to an enthusiastic response.

Kerr opened two new production facilities within five years as the business grew quickly. When she spoke with Frito-Lay about possibly handling distribution, the PepsiCo division told her they'd like to buy it instead (per Phoenix magazine). The Kerrs sold it to the company in 1993, just six years after its farmhouse beginnings.