Consumers Reports' Best-Rated Balsamic Vinegar Under $20 Came From Kirkland Signature

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Good balsamic vinegar can sound like an ingredient reserved for foodies with deep pockets and fancy restaurants. However, it belongs in every home kitchen. Fortunately, you don't have to pay an arm and a leg for a quality option. When Consumer Reports revealed its rankings of bottles priced under $20, it named Costco's Kirkland Signature Organic Balsamic Vinegar of Modena as the best all-around choice.

The review declared, "If you're going to stock just one balsamic, this is it." It went on to praise the flavor as "sweet, tangy, and fruity, with a bit of spice." Consumer Reports additionally noted that this item has the ideal consistency for drizzling. It hails from Modena, Italy, an area that has been making balsamic vinegar for around 1,000 years. The distinctive history and high quality of the products have earned them protected designations that ensure buyers are getting the real thing. The brand behind Kirkland balsamic is Acetum, whose connection with Costco reportedly dates back to 1999.

The retailer's partnership with Acetum has stood the test of time, but the price of this vinegar hasn't. While it cost just $14 when Consumer Reports reviewed it in December 2025, it's now just a hair under the $20 limit. As of this writing, it sells online for $39.99 for a two-pack.