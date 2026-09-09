Why Do English Muffins Have Little Holes In Them?

For many people, English muffins are a breakfast standby. But even people who look at them on regular bases may not understand certain features of the food, particularly their characteristic little holes throughout the interior. Known as the nooks and crannies, they represent the most defining and unique aspect of English muffins. It turns out this feature results from the nature of the dough and cooking process used to create them.

First, it's important to recognize the dough used to make English muffins is yeasted like many other breads, but is typically substantially softer and wetter. This moist, stretchy dough develops pockets of air as the yeast rises and reacts, creating a more open, irregular crumb. Meanwhile, the high amount of water in the dough turns to steam during the cooking process, further creating and expanding the air pockets.

The second crucial aspect is the cooking process English muffins undergo. Instead of being baked, they're dry-toasted on a griddle or in a skillet. That creates the contrast between their relatively crispy and browned exterior and the soft, stretchy interior. However, this has to be done carefully, for longer periods over low heat, to avoid burning the outside before the inside has fully cooked.