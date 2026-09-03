One Classic Condiment Is The Key To The Tastiest Fried Fish You'll Ever Eat

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We generally think of condiments as extras people add to prepared food to complement or enhance its taste. However, condiments can be crucial in the cooking process, not only for the flavor they contribute to a dish, but also as an important building block in its creation. That's how mustard is used to make delicious fried fish — a method credited to the cuisine of the American South.

Coating raw fish with mustard replaces the dredging flour and beaten eggs used in recipes like breaded pan-fried cod. Classic yellow mustard acts as a binding agent, holding the breading together and helping it become crispy. This process is easier than using drippy eggs and involves one less step. It also brings tangy flavor to the fish without making it taste too much like mustard. The breaded outer layer shields the filets from the oil's heat when frying, keeping the fish from drying out.

Before trying this, be aware of the best and worst types of fish for frying. Firm yet flaky fish such as trout or catfish stay intact, while pungent, oily fish like mackerel can be less appetizing deep-fried. Use a brush or clean hands to coat the pieces with mustard, and include some hot sauce if you like a kick. Depending on how much seasoning is in your breading, you may want to shake spices on the filets, either before or after slathering on the mustard. Old Bay, Cajun seasoning, onion powder, and garlic powder all work well.