13 Simple Add-Ons That Upgrade Any Fish Sandwich

The most important thing when choosing a fish sandwich topping? "Don't mask the taste and texture of the delicious fish," explained Jim Foster. And the perfect condiment to complement (instead of overshadow)? Tartar sauce. "If I'm at my dad's fish market enjoying a haddock sandwich, it's tartar sauce all the way!" added Allie Hagerty. "The chunkier the better."

This classic fish sandwich topping is usually composed of a combination of mayonnaise, lemon juice, capers, pickles, and a few herbs and spices. A simple tartar sauce is easy to whip up with ingredients you likely already have on hand at home, so it's not only tasty but convenient to add to your next fried fish meal.

Even if you're a few ingredients short, don't worry — Foster has a nice shortcut. "We are big fans of really good mayo for creaminess and chopped dill pickles for acid balance," he told us — proving you don't even need capers and other add-ins to amp up your final dish. "The sour crunch is just what the sandwich wants," he explained.