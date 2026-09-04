This Creamy Ingredient Gives Pasta Salad A Serious Flavor Boost

Pasta salads are a common sight at potlucks and parties for good reason: They're easy to make, filling, and can pack a lot of variety in a single bowl. They can also, however, get a little boring. Call it a consequence of their being so easy to make — we tend to go on autopilot with our recipes, making the same one over and over again because that's what comfort foods are all about. If you feel like shaking things up now and then, you can turn to a variety of extra ingredients to upgrade your pasta salad, including an unexpected household staple.

Most home cooks might not think that peanut butter belongs in a pasta salad, but the creamy spread adds loads of complexity and nuance to the right recipes. Mixing it in with lime, soy sauce, and sriracha gives you a tantalizing Thai-inspired dressing that goes great with veggies and pasta. This recipe for peanut soba noodle salad contrasts the peanut butter's rich flavors with the freshness of cucumbers and the brightness of ginger for a delightfully layered dish. A splash of toasted sesame oil amps up the nuttiness of the butter to give your pasta salad even more oomph.

Peanut butter has long been the secret ingredient in recipes because of how its flavors can balance out other ingredients, like the spices in chili. Pasta salads, because of their diverse ingredients, just so happen to be the perfect playground for that sort of thing.