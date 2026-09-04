The Bourbon That Belongs With Your Next Steak Dinner

If you're looking for a bourbon that goes well with a wide variety of steaks, it's hard to go wrong with a glass of Maker's Mark. It's one of the best bourbons to pair with steak, and one of its most standout qualities makes it a versatile partner for however you like your beef.

The handcrafted bourbon has been around for more than 70 years, and has built its name on a recipe known for its easy-drinking experience. It's a wheated bourbon, which means it's made with wheat instead of rye, delivering a softer, smoother flavor profile than other, spicier styles. That mellowness won't compete with your steak, instead allowing its flavors to enhance what's on the meat. The vanilla and caramel notes you typically get from a bourbon like Maker's Mark uplift the flavor compounds that are released by the Maillard reaction on a perfectly seared steak, and this mix of sweet, salty, creamy, and umami is ultimately what elevates your dining experience.

Maker's Mark is also fairly accessible. It's one of the smoothest bourbons you can buy at Costco, so you shouldn't have any trouble sourcing it. While pairing your steak with a hard-to-find allocated whiskey may seem like a great idea at first, steak and bourbon just feel more like a laid-back meal. The pairing should be as easy as Maker's Mark is to drink, so why mess with a good thing?