The Refrigerator Brand Customers Rated Above LG And Whirlpool
Buying a refrigerator involves a lot of research, especially since it's a pricey investment. While you may know practical details like the best time of year to buy a new fridge, things get messy when you have to deal with brands and the promises they advertise. It's usually more helpful to learn what other buyers have said about their purchases. The 2026 Customer Satisfaction Study by consumer insight company JD Power analyzed more than 28,000 customer satisfaction evaluations of home appliances and found Samsung was the leader among refrigerator brands.
Samsung scored the highest in all three refrigerator segments, beating out LG, Whirlpool, and a few other top brands. With 733 points out of a maximum 1,000, Samsung ranked highest in French door refrigerators, followed by LG (722 points) and Whirlpool (716). In the side-by-side refrigerator segment, Samsung led with 750 points over LG (742) and GE (720). Samsung was also first in the top-mount freezer category with 715 points, with Frigidaire in second place (687) and GE in third (682).
If this swings your decision towards Samsung, give it some thought first. With the brand offering all sorts of bells and whistles in its high-tech refrigerators, it helps to be extra prudent. Wanting to keep up with the latest technology tends to be a common pitfall when buying a new fridge, with buyers regretting basing their decisions on newfangled features that quickly become obsolete. Match a fridge's features with what you'll actually use (do you even need that touchscreen?), and you should end up just fine.
Samsung's performance reflects a year of improvement
It might surprise some folks to see Samsung at the top of the rankings. It is, after all, considered by some to be one of the most overpriced appliance brands, with reliability scores much lower than its above-average price tags imply. In fact, Samsung's fridges routinely scored below average in JD Power's 2025 U.S. Appliance Reliability Study. Still, it's hard to argue with the results from the 2026 Customer Satisfaction Study, especially since it derived its scores from over 28,000 customer evaluations.
A lot can change in a year, and it seems to have been that way for Samsung. In the 2025 Customer Satisfaction Study, the brand placed second in the French door refrigerator segment and third in side-by-side, while claiming a narrow 14-point lead over Whirlpool for the top spot in the top-mount freezer segment. In 2026, Samsung improved its scores across all three segments, going up by 9 points for French door, 37 points for side-by-side, and 29 points for top-mount freezer.
Overall, this was a good year for Samsung in the Customer Satisfaction Study. Along with dominating the refrigerator category, it placed first in the over-the-range microwave, dishwasher, and clothes dryer segments. Samsung also ranked second in the cooktop, range, wall oven, and top-load clothes dryer categories. Its only subpar performance in 2026 came in the front-load clothes washer segment, where it scored two points below the average of 730, which is still up from its 2025 score of 713.