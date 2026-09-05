The Refrigerator Brand Customers Rated Above LG And Whirlpool

Buying a refrigerator involves a lot of research, especially since it's a pricey investment. While you may know practical details like the best time of year to buy a new fridge, things get messy when you have to deal with brands and the promises they advertise. It's usually more helpful to learn what other buyers have said about their purchases. The 2026 Customer Satisfaction Study by consumer insight company JD Power analyzed more than 28,000 customer satisfaction evaluations of home appliances and found Samsung was the leader among refrigerator brands.

Samsung scored the highest in all three refrigerator segments, beating out LG, Whirlpool, and a few other top brands. With 733 points out of a maximum 1,000, Samsung ranked highest in French door refrigerators, followed by LG (722 points) and Whirlpool (716). In the side-by-side refrigerator segment, Samsung led with 750 points over LG (742) and GE (720). Samsung was also first in the top-mount freezer category with 715 points, with Frigidaire in second place (687) and GE in third (682).

If this swings your decision towards Samsung, give it some thought first. With the brand offering all sorts of bells and whistles in its high-tech refrigerators, it helps to be extra prudent. Wanting to keep up with the latest technology tends to be a common pitfall when buying a new fridge, with buyers regretting basing their decisions on newfangled features that quickly become obsolete. Match a fridge's features with what you'll actually use (do you even need that touchscreen?), and you should end up just fine.