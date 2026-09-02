The Best Items New To Sam's Club To Buy In September 2026
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Costco may be the warehouse membership club big player, leading with nearly two-thirds of the market share (per MMCG Invest), but second-place Sam's Club still offers price benefits by following the warehouse business model. That means it sells bulk items, displays products in shipping cartons, and has a private brand called Member's Mark. Additionally, there are some Sam's Club shopping tips that can save you money in 2026.
Sam's Club, which you might not realize is owned by global grocery chain Walmart, makes it easier to pay those warehouse club prices, too. Its Scan & Go system lets customers scan merchandise as they shop and then pay via the app without having to wait in line. It also announced in August that it's introducing Tap to Pay at all stores in the U.S. by the end of 2026, allowing people to make their purchases by tapping their credit card, phone, or smartwatch.
With lower costs and checkout a breeze, all you need is the right Sam's Club products to buy. Among the new arrivals available in September, we're highlighting our picks for some of the best, including a beverage to rev you up, another that can calm you down, and some snacks for nibbling.
Solely Organic Fruit Jerky
Solely's Organic Fruit Jerky is a sweet, portable treat for even the strictest vegan, made from only lightly pressed, organic ripe fruit with no added ingredients. This tropical variety pack includes 14 individually wrapped strips, half mango and half mango and guava, selling for $14.98.
Lavazza Espresso Medium Roast Whole Bean Coffee
LavAzza Espresso Whole Bean Coffee is a full-bodied, medium roast that we ranked as one of the best for store-bought coffee brands. The $24.88 two-pound bag contains 100% Arabica beans from Central and South America, and once ground, they're ideal for espresso, but can also be made in a drip machine or as French-press brew.
Recess Mood Sparkling Water Variety Pack
Do decaf one better with Recess Mood Sparkling Water, which is meant to be a relaxing beverage that includes magnesium and adaptogens, plant substances believed to help reduce stress. This $19.98 variety pack includes a dozen colorful 12-ounce cans, four each of tropical bliss, strawberry rose, and orange vanilla.
No Man's Land Mild Original Beef Jerky
No Man's Land Beef Jerky, Mild Original flavor is slow-dried beef made in Oklahoma with natural ingredients and added smoky flavor. One customer said, "The jerky reminds me of the classic, handcrafted beef jerky you'd get from a specialty jerky shop." There's 17 grams of protein in each serving in the 6-ounce bag, which sells for $16.98.
Canadian Farm Organic Mini Fruit Bars
There are 13 mixed berry and 13 tropical fruit Cascadian Farm Mini Fruit Bars in this $16.98 variety pack. They're made with only real, organic apples, berries, pineapple, and mango, and no added sugar, and each comes in its own individual wrapper.