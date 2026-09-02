The Best Items New To Sam's Club To Buy In September 2026

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Costco may be the warehouse membership club big player, leading with nearly two-thirds of the market share (per MMCG Invest), but second-place Sam's Club still offers price benefits by following the warehouse business model. That means it sells bulk items, displays products in shipping cartons, and has a private brand called Member's Mark. Additionally, there are some Sam's Club shopping tips that can save you money in 2026.

Sam's Club, which you might not realize is owned by global grocery chain Walmart, makes it easier to pay those warehouse club prices, too. Its Scan & Go system lets customers scan merchandise as they shop and then pay via the app without having to wait in line. It also announced in August that it's introducing Tap to Pay at all stores in the U.S. by the end of 2026, allowing people to make their purchases by tapping their credit card, phone, or smartwatch.

With lower costs and checkout a breeze, all you need is the right Sam's Club products to buy. Among the new arrivals available in September, we're highlighting our picks for some of the best, including a beverage to rev you up, another that can calm you down, and some snacks for nibbling.