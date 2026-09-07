Who Supplies Taco Bell With Its Beef?

Taco Bell's beef has become the butt of countless jokes and even a lawsuit that accused the fast-food chain of selling mystery meat consisting of just 35% beef plus fillers. That lawsuit was later withdrawn, but questions persist about the nature of the eatery's beef. (Some employees won't even eat certain meat products sold at Taco Bell.) The Tex-Mex giant has previously addressed skepticism by insisting that it uses a blend containing 88% beef. But who provides this protein?

The answer isn't a large surprise, given Taco Bell's scale and prominence: Cargill, one of the largest meat producers in North America, supplies the fast food restaurant with beef. With over 8,200 locations in the United States, Taco Bell needs a steady stream of meat. Cargill produces almost 11 billion pounds of beef annually,so it's clearly put to the task.

Fast food restaurants don't always publicize their suppliers. However, Taco Bell did so as part of a 2023 announcement that it would move towards using more sustainable beef in cooperation with Cargill. In a press release, the chain referred to Cargill as a "long-time supplier." It's not clear when the relationship began, but it's presumably slated to continue for some time. The partners' stated sustainability goals, for instance, include working together with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to capture more than 40 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually by 2030.