In The Middle Of California Farmland Is One Of The US's Top Pizzerias Using Hyper-Local Produce

You have two main routes to choose from when driving up to the San Francisco Bay Area from Los Angeles: the I-5 through the Central Valley, full of corporate farms with lots of fast food chains attached to gas stations, or through wine country up the 101 in beautiful rural valleys with small-town restaurants serving food from local family-run farms. Even if I-5 is the faster option, the 101 an easy choice. On the edge of Los Alamos, just a couple of blocks from a field of row crops, is a place that fully utilizes its surrounding farms: Full of Life Flatbread.

The small town is a surprising place to find such a revered shop — in 2026, the Italian-based guide Top 50 Pizza included Full of Life Flatbread in its Excellent U.S. Pizzerias category. Whether you call the restaurant's signature items flatbreads or pizzas, their crusts are flavorful, with a healthy, whole-grain heft and a slight tang from the 36-hour fermentation. To make the dough, the pizzaiolo uses a starter created in 1991 with wild yeast from a nearby vineyard's grapes. This base is unique — at first, the NYC side of me was offended by its wheat-bread look, but then I took a bite and discovered that it brought a heartiness that elevated the whole pie.

The toppings are fresh, and the menu changes weekly or daily, depending on what's growing locally. Everything is cooked in the wood-fired oven at 800 to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit, giving it all a nice char (the kind that's difficult to recreate at home). I ordered the rich and meaty Mighty Cap Mushroom and Caramelized Onion flatbread, and my partner got cheese. Both our pies were simple, satisfying, and delicious. The wine list is local, and even the non-alcoholic options use seasonal fruit from nearby farms.