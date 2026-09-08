Panda Express VS P.F. Chang's: Who Serves The Best Orange Chicken?

Your family's Chinese takeout night most certainly included at least one order of orange chicken. Alongside other classics like pork lo mein, spare ribs, and egg rolls, it's one of the most popular Chinese-American dishes. Don't get it confused with General Tso's, though — there's a big difference between the two kinds of chicken.

Orange chicken is a bright, citrus-forward dish consisting of crunchy chunks of battered and fried chicken smothered in a thick, sweet sauce. It's been around since the 1980s, and is a staple in nearly every Chinese-inspired restaurant in America, including the big chains like P.F. Chang's and Panda Express. In fact, Panda Express is a major part of orange chicken's origin story — an executive chef from the company is credited with being the inventor of the recipe. While you can try to make orange chicken at home, you'll probably always be chasing the standard that Panda Express created.

While Panda Express may have made orange chicken the takeout icon it is today, plenty of other chains boast their own popular variations. P.F. Chang's, for example, serves up the stuff in a more elevated setting. In a dining room with a full bar, sleek booths, and real silverware, is its orange chicken inherently better than it is from a mall food court? We're on a mission to find out.