The Southern Topping That Takes Tomato Sandwiches To The Next Level

Although pimento cheese now enjoys a distinct Southern identity, its story began in New York at the end of the 19th century. At a time when Americans prized convenient, scientifically manufactured foods over fresh ingredients, the first pimento cheese married two products new to the American market: cream cheese and canned pimento peppers imported from Spain. In the early 1900s, recipes calling for these ingredients appeared in cookbooks and housekeeping guides. Producers soon simplified things further by mixing pimento cheese in factories and marketing it as a single product. Its nationwide popularity created outsized demand for the heart-shaped Spanish peppers that gave the spread its name.

Seeing an opportunity, the Georgia Experiment Station, an agricultural research center south of Atlanta, began developing a domestic variety of this pepper. By the 1920s, Georgia's booming pimento industry was shipping canned peppers to manufacturers nationwide. That prosperity lasted until the cheese product fell out of favor with consumers in the 1950s. But as the domestic home of the pimento pepper, the cheese retained its place in the kitchens of Georgians and other Southerners, even as Northerners forgot it.

Over the ensuing decades, pimento cheese evolved through the innovations of home cooks. Shredded cheese became a popular substitute for cream cheese, bringing with it the need for mayonnaise to maintain spreadability. Some cooks added garlic, while others swore by scallions. These homemade varieties became staples of snack spreads and recipes throughout the South. By the time pimento cheese regained national prominence in the early 2000s, it had been reinvented as a food of distinctly Southern character.