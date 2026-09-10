The Southern Topping That Takes Tomato Sandwiches To The Next Level
Simple, fresh, and satisfyingly sloppy, the humble tomato sandwich is a cherished summertime staple for many Americans. It's traditionally constructed with just three main ingredients: white bread, mayonnaise — we ranked Hellmann's (aka Best Foods) as the best popular mayo brand — and perfectly ripe tomatoes. But to jazz up this time-tested lunch (and steer clear of any condiment-related arguments), consider swapping out the mayonnaise for a zesty, Southern-comfort alternative: pimento cheese.
Though most fans swear by their own iterations, this creamy spread typically includes shredded cheddar cheese, sweet pimento peppers, mayonnaise, and spices such as paprika, cayenne, and pepper. Decidedly sharp and rich, pimento cheese will elevate your tomato sandwich the same way it has upgraded countless other American classics, from deviled eggs to smash burgers (here are 14 other creative ways to use and upgrade this spread). The key is that pimento cheese packs extra flavor and texture while still letting the tomatoes shine. It doesn't overshadow their delicate flavor but rather acts as a loving, cheesy companion.
The not-so-Southern roots of a beloved Southern classic
Although pimento cheese now enjoys a distinct Southern identity, its story began in New York at the end of the 19th century. At a time when Americans prized convenient, scientifically manufactured foods over fresh ingredients, the first pimento cheese married two products new to the American market: cream cheese and canned pimento peppers imported from Spain. In the early 1900s, recipes calling for these ingredients appeared in cookbooks and housekeeping guides. Producers soon simplified things further by mixing pimento cheese in factories and marketing it as a single product. Its nationwide popularity created outsized demand for the heart-shaped Spanish peppers that gave the spread its name.
Seeing an opportunity, the Georgia Experiment Station, an agricultural research center south of Atlanta, began developing a domestic variety of this pepper. By the 1920s, Georgia's booming pimento industry was shipping canned peppers to manufacturers nationwide. That prosperity lasted until the cheese product fell out of favor with consumers in the 1950s. But as the domestic home of the pimento pepper, the cheese retained its place in the kitchens of Georgians and other Southerners, even as Northerners forgot it.
Over the ensuing decades, pimento cheese evolved through the innovations of home cooks. Shredded cheese became a popular substitute for cream cheese, bringing with it the need for mayonnaise to maintain spreadability. Some cooks added garlic, while others swore by scallions. These homemade varieties became staples of snack spreads and recipes throughout the South. By the time pimento cheese regained national prominence in the early 2000s, it had been reinvented as a food of distinctly Southern character.
Choosing the right bread and tomatoes for a perfect sandwich
As with any minimalist delicacy, the beauty of a tomato and pimento cheese sandwich comes down to the quality of its ingredients. Traditionalists swear by the subtlety of squishy white bread, and many cut the crusts off for an even softer texture. But for those seeking a sturdier sandwich, sourdough or brioche breads offer a substantial alternative without adding overpowering flavor. The classic tomato sandwich is soft to bite into, but there's no shame in lightly toasting your bread for a gentle crunch.
As for the tomato, it's all about freshness and seasonality. Tomato sandwich connoisseurs recommend heirloom varieties such as Cherokee Purple or Brandywine, as well as the beefsteak slicer tomatoes available in most grocery stores. If you find yourself in the fortunate position of choosing between multiple tomato varieties, go with the one that looks large and meaty, but not too soft. When you cut your tomato (ideally in ½-inch slices), it should be fragrant and juicy without falling apart on your cutting board. To bring out your selected tomato's flavor, sprinkle it with a pinch of salt before laying it on your preferred bread with a generous spread of pimento cheese.