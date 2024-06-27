5 Types Of Tomatoes To Buy And 3 To Avoid For Maximum Flavor

When shopping for tomatoes, it's easy to grab the same variety over and over again. From classics like beefsteak or grape tomatoes to seasonal favorites like heirlooms, it's easy to get stuck in a rut. And while these tried-and-true options might ensure you know exactly what you're getting, it might be time to expand your horizons beyond the usual tomatoes you see in the produce section of most grocery stores. From flavorful yellow cherry tomatoes to striking purple heirlooms, there is nearly an endless selection of tomatoes that will tempt your taste buds.

Though most tomatoes out there will deliver on texture, flavor, and versatility, there are some varieties that reign supreme — while others fall flat. We've rounded up our favorite tomatoes we think you should buy — and a few that you should avoid — the next time you head to the store or farmers market. Read on to discover our must-have tomato varieties and learn about the pitfalls of our least-favorites to help you make an informed decision the next time you shop.