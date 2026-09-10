11 Costco Frozen Aisle Items To Avoid In 2026
Costco's freezer aisle is a must-stop section on any trip to the wholesale retailer. Filled with convenient, bulk-buy items, it's the perfect place to stock up on meals, snacks, proteins, and even desserts that are ready in no time, like the best frozen Costco items under $15. But one downside? Buying Costco-sized quantities of anything means that you're really committing to it — so you'd better be sure it's worth the investment. Even the appeal of a Costco price tag isn't much of a bargain if you're left with a freezer full of food no one wants to eat.
Plenty of Costco frozen finds have earned the loyalty of customers thanks to their quality and value. But some products are the subject of recurring complaints thanks to everything from disappointing flavor to declining quality. Based on customer feedback and reviews, we've rounded up the frozen items that shoppers may want to think twice before tossing them into the cart. Read on to discover which Costco frozen aisle items you're better off skipping.
Kirkland Signature Artisan Crust Pepperoni Pizza
Frozen pizza is beloved for its convenience and flavor — so it's no surprise that many people like to stock up on this staple, filling their freezer with a few pies to have on hand. But the Kirkland Signature Artisan Crust Pepperoni Pizza is one item that Costco shoppers should avoid, according to many customers.
Though it may sound tempting — the box touts whole milk mozzarella, Italian-style tomato sauce, and a parm and Romano cheese topping — customer reviews seem to tell a different story. "We did NOT like these," shared one Reddit user. "The dough/crust reminds me of the Lunchables pizza or the pizza I got during elementary school."
Some of the main complaints center around the thinness of the crust, the skimpy quantity of pepperoni, and the value. Though the pizzas come in at less than $5 per pie, they're not very filling, so it's easy for two adults to eat one in a single sitting. "Just tried this and my whole family was so disappointed. I am sad to see the original gone," another shopper added.
Sukhi's Butter Chicken Bowls
Costco's frozen aisle is stocked with fast, convenient, and budget-friendly alternatives to your favorite takeout spots; pizza, Chinese, and Japanese options stock the shelves, alongside Indian dishes like Sukhi's Butter Chicken Bowls. This particular product, however, leaves many customers disappointed.
"Honestly, most of the Sukhi's we have tried just isn't good," said one Redditor. "The meat texture is really odd, and the spices are way off from what you would get at a restaurant." Another added, "The chicken portion was tiny and filled with gristle and the flavour was waaaay off of what I expected."
But the taste isn't the only thing customers complain about — some of the nutrition facts are brought up too. "Why does everything have to be so SALTY," lamented one Redditor. A single one of these bowls has 890 milligrams, or a whopping 39%, of your daily sodium intake. It also has 52 grams of carbs, or 19% of your daily intake, all in a single meal. So while it may be convenient and cost-effective, it might be worth making your own butter chicken or swapping for Sukhi's chicken tikka masala (which many customers recommend) instead.
Mings Spicy Dan Dan Noodles
On paper, Mings Spicy Dan Dan Noodles may seem like a great buy. The item is under $15 for a four-pack, has 28 grams (or 34%) of your daily protein intake per serving, and is ready to eat after just five minutes in the microwave. And while you can definitely do worse, many reviewers think there are better options.
"I tried these. They were ok in my opinion. Not great, not terrible. I won't be buying again," explained one Redditor. Others joke that the "spicy" description on the package is a stretch: "Right amount of spice for someone in the Midwest I suppose. These weren't great," added another.
Some customers save these noodles by zhuzhing them up, adding protein like ground turkey or fried eggs and other add-ins like green onions, cilantro, chili crunch, peanuts. Even so, homemade spicy dan dan noodles would likely one-up this product. One review even boldly proclaimed: "They were sampling this at my location, and honestly, I thought this was the worst sample I've ever had at Costco."
Kirkland Signature Frozen Chicken Bakes
The chicken bake from Costco's food court is a crowd favorite — so it's no surprise that customers also flock to the Kirkland Signature frozen chicken bakes as an alternative to keep stocked in their freezers at home. Many shoppers, however, are disappointed to find that it doesn't live up to the original.
"These are terrible," one reviewer complained. "I bought a box and could not even finish it." Another Redditor said, "If you compare them to the chicken bakes in the food court they don't hold a candle to them."
The main qualms with this frozen imitation are that they're dry, lack filling, and are too small; several reviews compare them more to a Hot Pocket than to the classic Costco chicken bake. Though that doesn't necessarily make them bad per se, it's definitely different from what you'd expect based on the package. The frozen variation also includes green onions in the filling (unlike the food court version), which seems to be an unexpected sticking point for some.
Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks
Frozen, breaded chicken nuggets are the MVP of convenient dinners. You can eat them plain or with sauce, add them to salads, or even use them as the base of certain recipes like stir-fries or casseroles. It comes as no surprise, then, that the Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks were a staple for many. But recently, some claim that the quality has taken a bit of a nosedive. Some customers reported noticing a change in the product's nutrition facts; the new version has more sugar, more sodium, and more calories — and the texture is declining, too.
"I'm getting more and more hard rubbery pieces. Like ¼ of the bag is like this now," began one Reddit thread. Dozens of other commenters agreed, with another customer noting a general decline of Kirkland's frozen chicken products: "In the last year or so, the quality has gone way downhill. Texture is off (rubbery), they fall apart quickly during thawing, and weird bits of bone/cartilage left behind."
Many customers are swapping to similar products from other brands that cost around the same. We even did our own review on Kirkland chicken chunks versus Just Bare.
Real Good Foods Lightly Breaded Chicken Strips
The Real Good Foods Lightly Breaded Chicken Strips are incredibly inviting to toss in your Costco cart. They have 21 grams of protein per serving, only 3 grams of carbs, and are gluten-free, grain-free, and free of artificial additives and hormones. You might think, "What's not to love?"
The downfall of these frozen chicken strips can be blamed largely on texture. "These had a very bizarre texture for me," said one Redditor. "They were hard and rubbery and the breading was almost powdery? I did not like them." Many agreed, citing the chewiness as a dealbreaker; one comment even compared the spongy consistency to a fish stick.
This trait has even caused formerly loyal fans to think twice about repurchasing. Several shoppers are instead turning to the Just Bare nuggets, which boast many similar accolades (hormone- and antibiotic-free, all-white meat, and relatively high protein) — but offer a less off-putting experience.
Del Real Foods Birria & Cheese Pupusas
Slow-simmered beef birria, melty cheese, and a delicious corn masa pocket; what could be tastier? That's what the Del Real Foods pupusas from Costco boast on the box — but once it's heated up and ready to serve, this product tells another story.
Though the pupusas get points for the crispy exterior, the inside is "just average at best," according to one review. They also shared that the filling in their chipotle chicken and cheese variety was lacking. Other shoppers noted bland, dry flavors and underwhelming stuffings in the birria option. One Redditor said, "These were a real disappointment. Masa is too thick and, while I don't expect them to look like the cover, the filling was really sparse."
While some people said the pupusas could be redeemed with the addition of guacamole, pico de gallo, or another sauce or condiment to add some moisture, others say they're beyond saving, like the customer who claimed: "I forced myself to eat them for lunch for a week and threw the rest away."
Don Lee Farms Crispy Shredded Chicken Tacos
When you think "authentic tacos," you're probably not picturing a slice of American cheese — and that's exactly where Don Lee Farms' tacos go wrong. "The side of the box does disclose that the product contains American cheese, but in a taco? I'll bet they're hearing a complaint from the Mexican embassy right now," one Redditor started. "And they at least could have had the decency to shred the cheese. If the tacos were tasty, I could let this go, but they're not. If you buy, have plenty of condiments on hand to breathe life into these."
Beyond the American cheese faux pas, some shoppers also say these tacos are greasy, bland, and lacking in filling. With few redeeming qualities according to many, we'd consider these a pass on our next Costco trip. Though some commenters defend them as a suitable swap for Jack in the Box tacos, most can't get over the shortcomings.
Kirkland Signature Frozen Chicken Breasts
The Kirkland Signature frozen chicken breasts may seem like a lifesaver on busy nights or weeks when you don't have time to hit the grocery store. But buyer beware: Many customers don't think this chicken is up to snuff.
"This is water-chilled chicken, so it sucks up 2-8% water, based on the body weight ... You pay for this water, and during cooking it shows," said one one-star review. "Water keeps on running out of these, like a broken hose, making this one more expensive than the air chilled breasts." A Redditor added, "Being in the solution changed the texture of the meat and turns out really chewy. Had one pack and had a tough time finishing it. Never again."
Though some people rely on these chicken breasts for crockpot meals — where you don't have to worry about excess brine or the risk of them drying out by overcooking — others recommend a similar Costco product instead: The Kirkland Signature frozen chicken tenderloins.
Bibigo Whole Shrimp Mandu
Mandu — the Korean word for dumpling — comes in many shapes, sizes, and flavors. Korean food brand Bibigo has put out its own version, featuring a tail-on shrimp, veggies, and glass noodles tucked in a dumpling wrapper.
"I got them and was largely disappointed," said one Redditor. "Pan fried they're not very good ... I kind of dislike the squishy meat paste that sits beside the whole shrimp in the wrapper." Other comments are in a similar vein, with some people complaining about the consistency and overall taste.
Many gripes also center around price. While shrimp tends to be more expensive than other proteins like chicken or beef, the average price of about $16.50 for just four trays of five mandu each is a bit steep for some. Other Bibigo products, however, seem to be a hit among shoppers. The beef bulgogi dumplings and pork and veggie dumplings are popular, tastier alternatives.
EastWest Shanghai-Style Noodles with Chicken & Vegetables
Shanghai fried noodles (also known as cu chao mian) is a dish you'll often find in Chinese food markets. It's usually made with thick wheat or udon noodles that are stir-fried with a savory brown sauce, vegetables, and your choice of protein.
EastWest brought this food vendor classic to Costco, packaging up its own version of Shanghai noodles for the freezer section. And customers have strong thoughts about them — most of them, unfortunately, negative. "Well, for starters, there's a reason 'with Chicken and Vegetables' is in small print under 'Noodles,'" one Redditor began a thread. "The vegetables are literal shreds of formerly bigger vegetables and the chicken is a horrible texture."
Another of the recurring customer complaints? Oiliness. "It's so greasy it's given my partner a bad stomach ache unfortunately," said another commenter. So while these noodles may be convenient, they're not the tasty takeout alternative many are probably hoping for.
Methodology
To determine which Costco freezer aisle products shoppers may want to skip, we evaluated customer reviews from online sources like Costco's website, community forums like Reddit, and food blogs. We focused on recurring complaints rather than isolated negative reviews, and paid particular attention to customer sentiment regarding taste, texture, and overall quality.
We also assessed how customer perception has changed over time. If longtime customers reported an item's quality had declined — whether due to texture, flavor, portion size, or other factors — we also considered that in our overall assessment.