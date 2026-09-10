11 Costco Frozen Aisle Items To Avoid In 2026

Frozen pizza is beloved for its convenience and flavor — so it's no surprise that many people like to stock up on this staple, filling their freezer with a few pies to have on hand. But the Kirkland Signature Artisan Crust Pepperoni Pizza is one item that Costco shoppers should avoid, according to many customers.

Though it may sound tempting — the box touts whole milk mozzarella, Italian-style tomato sauce, and a parm and Romano cheese topping — customer reviews seem to tell a different story. "We did NOT like these," shared one Reddit user. "The dough/crust reminds me of the Lunchables pizza or the pizza I got during elementary school."

Some of the main complaints center around the thinness of the crust, the skimpy quantity of pepperoni, and the value. Though the pizzas come in at less than $5 per pie, they're not very filling, so it's easy for two adults to eat one in a single sitting. "Just tried this and my whole family was so disappointed. I am sad to see the original gone," another shopper added.