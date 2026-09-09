2 Changes In-N-Out Made To Its Menus In 2026

West Coast favorite In-N-Out has been in business for more than seven decades and amassed legions of devoted fans (including quite a few celebrity patrons, like Oscar-winning actor Michael B. Jordan). The beloved burger joint's menu has remained relatively consistent over the years, but a recent Facebook announcement shows that In-N-Out isn't afraid to tweak core menu items to provide a better experience. In 2026, the chain plans to undertake two major changes: It will cease using sesame flour in hamburger buns in 10 states and will transition to sea salt packets in place of iodized table salt.

In the social media announcement, the chain explained, "Over the years, we've made meaningful changes to our ingredients, and this past year was no exception." In-N-Out also reasserted its commitment to serving "the freshest, highest-quality food possible." Most Facebook commenters seemed appreciative of the update, and a few offered menu suggestions of their own. "Now do unbleached beef tallow for the fries!" said one patron, while another commenter said, "And let's not forget fries made from real potatoes." In-N-Out didn't specify which states will get the new buns, but the chain caught some heat from customers in 2024 when it announced that buns without sesame flour weren't available in Texas or Colorado. This may change when the new items roll out this year.