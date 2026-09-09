2 Changes In-N-Out Made To Its Menus In 2026
West Coast favorite In-N-Out has been in business for more than seven decades and amassed legions of devoted fans (including quite a few celebrity patrons, like Oscar-winning actor Michael B. Jordan). The beloved burger joint's menu has remained relatively consistent over the years, but a recent Facebook announcement shows that In-N-Out isn't afraid to tweak core menu items to provide a better experience. In 2026, the chain plans to undertake two major changes: It will cease using sesame flour in hamburger buns in 10 states and will transition to sea salt packets in place of iodized table salt.
In the social media announcement, the chain explained, "Over the years, we've made meaningful changes to our ingredients, and this past year was no exception." In-N-Out also reasserted its commitment to serving "the freshest, highest-quality food possible." Most Facebook commenters seemed appreciative of the update, and a few offered menu suggestions of their own. "Now do unbleached beef tallow for the fries!" said one patron, while another commenter said, "And let's not forget fries made from real potatoes." In-N-Out didn't specify which states will get the new buns, but the chain caught some heat from customers in 2024 when it announced that buns without sesame flour weren't available in Texas or Colorado. This may change when the new items roll out this year.
Why did In-N-Out implement these menu changes?
We can only speculate why In-N-Out decided to update its menu, as the company hasn't expounded upon its reasoning. A similar ingredient swap was made in 2025, when the restaurant began using ketchup with real sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. While both sweeteners have the same drawbacks from a nutritional standpoint, sugar is often perceived as "the healthier" alternative. In-N-Out's changes appear to be motivated by an effort to improve ingredient quality while also making the menu safer for diners with certain allergies.
Nixing sesame flour in buns is a way of minimizing allergy risks. Sesame was added to the "Big 9" list of major food allergens in 2021, and by 2023, listing sesame on food labels became federal law. As for the switch from iodized to sea salt, both options contain a similar amount of sodium. Iodized salt boosts brain development in fetuses and young children and fends off iodine deficiencies, so it actually has health benefits. As for sea salt, its large, textured granules have a more noticeable flavor and a minerality that iodized table salt lacks. Provided that you get enough iodine from other sources (like shrimp, eggs, and lima beans), enjoying sea salt on your In-N-Out fries shouldn't significantly affect your iodine levels.