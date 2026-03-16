The Popular Burger Chain Where Michael B Jordan Celebrated His Oscar Win

For people who've followed his career since childhood, Michael B. Jordan's Best Actor Oscar was richly deserved and a long time in the making. Securing the top acting honor for his dual role in "Sinners" at the 98th Academy Awards, Jordan has much to be proud of. In the ceremony's almost 100-year history, he is one of just seven Black actors to ever receive the award in a leading role. The "Black Panther" and "Creed" star joins acting legends like Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, and Halle Berry in the pantheon of greats. A momentous achievement requires an equally momentous meal, and Jordan elected to celebrate at In-N-Out Burger after the awards show.

In a video clip shared on YouTube, the Oscar-winning actor is seen signing autographs as he waits for his meal at the fast food chain. With his award in tow, Jordan smiles at fans and poses for pictures. Behind him, the In-N-Out staff stands proudly as photographers take snaps of the actor. Jordan isn't the restaurant's only ultra-famous fan – some stars have even brought the chain's burgers into the Academy Awards ceremony in the past. When it comes to celebrities and their signature fast food orders, Gordon Ramsay, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle are also reported fans of the In-N-Out chain.