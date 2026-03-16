The Popular Burger Chain Where Michael B Jordan Celebrated His Oscar Win
For people who've followed his career since childhood, Michael B. Jordan's Best Actor Oscar was richly deserved and a long time in the making. Securing the top acting honor for his dual role in "Sinners" at the 98th Academy Awards, Jordan has much to be proud of. In the ceremony's almost 100-year history, he is one of just seven Black actors to ever receive the award in a leading role. The "Black Panther" and "Creed" star joins acting legends like Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, and Halle Berry in the pantheon of greats. A momentous achievement requires an equally momentous meal, and Jordan elected to celebrate at In-N-Out Burger after the awards show.
In a video clip shared on YouTube, the Oscar-winning actor is seen signing autographs as he waits for his meal at the fast food chain. With his award in tow, Jordan smiles at fans and poses for pictures. Behind him, the In-N-Out staff stands proudly as photographers take snaps of the actor. Jordan isn't the restaurant's only ultra-famous fan – some stars have even brought the chain's burgers into the Academy Awards ceremony in the past. When it comes to celebrities and their signature fast food orders, Gordon Ramsay, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle are also reported fans of the In-N-Out chain.
Why In-N-Out Burger is a West Coast Institution
Movie stars: they're just like us, at least where post-revelry sustenance is concerned. Michael B. Jordan's trip to In-N-Out makes a lot of sense when you consider that attendees of the Oscars ceremony reportedly subsist on a rather basic array of snacks during the hours-long show. The quality of the food served at In-N-Out is also a huge part of its appeal. The reason behind In-N-Out's ongoing success seems to be its delicious yet streamlined menu. It's proof that the words of founder Harry Snyder, "Keep it simple; do one thing, and do it the best you can," are ones the chain still adheres to (via NPR). Limiting expansion is another factor, as it allows California-founded In-N-Out to source fresh, high-quality, local ingredients.
As for Jordan's specific In-N-Out meal, it's not exactly clear what the actor ordered on his big night, though there were multiple trays of burgers and fries on the counter in front of him. While we're not on the same level as an Oscar-winning actor, we do know a thing or two about the West Coast institution's burgers — we rated the Double-Double number one in our ranking of every In-N-Out menu item from worst to best (though the popular Animal Style burger was our second-place pick).