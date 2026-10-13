5 Gadgets You Would've Found In 1960s Kitchens

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Before viral hacks and 20-second recipe videos, home kitchens had a different kind of magic. Kitchens in the 1960s were all about colorful appliances, clever contraptions, and gadgets that helped make cooking and baking a little easier and hosting a lot more fun. From cheery mixers to built-in appliances and futuristic tabletop accessories, humble kitchen tools received a stylish, midcentury makeover.

The era was all about quirky Space Age designs, bright pastel colors, and statement-making layouts. Back then, no modern kitchen was complete without a Lazy Susan, an atomic starburst clock, and avocado green, harvest gold, or aqua color schemes as far as the eye could see. Brands like Pyrex and KitchenAid also made a name for themselves in the era of home entertaining.

Today, many of these gadgets look delightfully retro and are even coming back into style. They also offer a fascinating glimpse into how people cooked, entertained, and embraced new technology decades ago. Take a nostalgic trip back to the era with these five popular kitchen gadgets that prove the 1960s kitchen was anything but boring.