Never Pass Up This Iconic Vintage Dishware Brand At Thrift Stores
Whether you're making a cheesy, ham, and potato casserole, baking a pie, or simply storing leftover mashed potatoes, Pyrex's glass containers and bakeware have you covered. Nowadays, most of its products have a similar design: a transparent glass bottom with colorful lid. But this wasn't always the case, as Pyrex dishes previously came in lively, opaque colors decorated with patterns. While these vintage versions can't be found at your typical retailer, they can be found on thrift store shelves. And as it turns out, they might be more valuable than you think.
The first line of Pyrex — featuring transparent glass — came out in 1915. These products were made from an altered version of glass originally used in the railroad industry, which allowed them to handle heat and temperature fluctuations. It wasn't until 1936 that Pyrex started making its products out of opaque opal glass. These products were produced in a variety of styles, featuring over 150 patterns and colors, until the '80s. Their scarcity adds value, and they've become a collector's item.
Vintage Pyrex livens up any china cabinet with floral or geometric patterns — if you value aesthetics, then they're pretty priceless. It's like having a piece of history in your home. But vintage Pyrex items can have serious monetary value, too. Single dishes sell for hundreds or even thousands of dollars. Picking them up at a thrift store, you're acquiring valuable bakeware at a sliver of what they cost on sites like eBay.
How to identify valuable vintage Pyrex
The value of vintage Pyrex varies depending on a few factors — most importantly, patterns. Limited time patterns are more valuable than the staples, so finding the Black Tulip or Blue Stripe dishes are a major score. However, that doesn't mean staple patterns aren't valuable, so don't skip Pink Gooseberry, Atomic Eyes, Snowflake, or Amish Butterprint. If a Pyrex dish color is vibrant, indicating good condition, that also adds to its value. In general, like many resold things, wear and tear degrades value. Lastly, if you spot a dish set, grab them all, as having the whole collection increases the value.
According to Redditors, Goodwill is a good spot to go hunting for the classic dishes, as well as other vintage items like butter molds. Though, taking a peek at any local thrift store couldn't hurt. To avoid getting duped, check the bottom for an official Pyrex stamp that comes in a variety of designs, depending on the release year.
It's worth noting vintage Pyrex opal ware could be tainted with lead due to colors and patterns. You may want to leave the dishes for decor or, if you really want to serve food in them, buy a lead test. If they're food-safe, hand wash them so you don't dull the paint.