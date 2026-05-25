Never Pass Up This Iconic Vintage Dishware Brand At Thrift Stores

Whether you're making a cheesy, ham, and potato casserole, baking a pie, or simply storing leftover mashed potatoes, Pyrex's glass containers and bakeware have you covered. Nowadays, most of its products have a similar design: a transparent glass bottom with colorful lid. But this wasn't always the case, as Pyrex dishes previously came in lively, opaque colors decorated with patterns. While these vintage versions can't be found at your typical retailer, they can be found on thrift store shelves. And as it turns out, they might be more valuable than you think.

The first line of Pyrex — featuring transparent glass — came out in 1915. These products were made from an altered version of glass originally used in the railroad industry, which allowed them to handle heat and temperature fluctuations. It wasn't until 1936 that Pyrex started making its products out of opaque opal glass. These products were produced in a variety of styles, featuring over 150 patterns and colors, until the '80s. Their scarcity adds value, and they've become a collector's item.

Vintage Pyrex livens up any china cabinet with floral or geometric patterns — if you value aesthetics, then they're pretty priceless. It's like having a piece of history in your home. But vintage Pyrex items can have serious monetary value, too. Single dishes sell for hundreds or even thousands of dollars. Picking them up at a thrift store, you're acquiring valuable bakeware at a sliver of what they cost on sites like eBay.