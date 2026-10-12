Who Is The Winemaker Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Côtes Du Rhône?

Whether you're a red, white, sweet, or dry wine lover, you probably have one label that you reach for more than others. But have you ever stopped to think about all that happens behind the scenes in order for that wine to arrive on your kitchen counter? Winemakers do much more than stomp grapes and pour the juice into bottles. Throughout each stage of the process, they're making hundreds of decisions on everything from the method and precise timing of the harvest to the grape-crushing speed and the design on the bottle. And one winemaker, in particular, is very good at his job. If you've ever tried Kirkland Signature Côtes du Rhône Villages from Costco, which just so happens to be one of the 11 cheap wines sommeliers highly recommended to us, you'll understand.

As of this writing, Romain Leroy holds the reins of Grandes Serres wine estate in the Rhône Valley region of southern France. The estate produces wines under several appellations, including Côtes du Rhône Villages, the one named on the Kirkland Signature label. If you pick up a bottle from 2024 or 2025, you'll see Romain Leroy credited as the winemaker. For any bottles labeled 2023 or earlier, you'll see Patrick Lesec listed. The good news is that the change of hands didn't seem to affect the wine's taste or quality. In fact, Reverse Wine Snob gave both the 2023 and 2024 vintages an overall rating of 8.3.