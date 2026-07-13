Easy 3-Cheese Swiss Fondue Recipe

Why settle for a one-cheese fondue when you could have a three-cheese one? This easy three-cheese Swiss fondue recipe highlights not one, not two, but three distinct Swiss cheeses (Gruyère, raclette, and Emmantaler) for the ultimate cheesy experience. If you are a fan of frommage in all its melty, gooey, richness, then you're gonna love this classical fondue presentation. The Swiss were really on to something here, and this traditional preparation is simple yet flavorfully complex. While the three-cheese blend does provide the bulk of the salty, creamy, buttery, nutty flavor in this recipe, that's not all that goes into the fondue. You'll also find sharp notes of garlic and a little bite from both white wine and kirsch (cherry-flavored liqueur), which all add just the right amount of complexity to keep each dip interesting.

Of course, no cheese fondue is complete without the dippers, and I intentionally went all out with the sides and dippers for the best possible dunking experience. The veggies, smoky meats, crisp fruits, and fluffy bread cubes turn this into a substantial appetizer or scrumptious cheesy meal, and one that is relatively easy to put together. Assembling all the dippers (including any slicing, dicing, and possible blanching) is perhaps the most labor-intensive part, but we'll provide plenty of tips and tricks for prepping dippers like a pro.