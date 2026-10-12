This Is Hands Down The Best Grocery Store Frozen Supreme Pizza
Frozen pizza has saved countless dinners. This staple goes way beyond tomato sauce and cheese, too — in fact, there are tons of supreme pizzas (with sauce, cheese, vegetables, and meat) awaiting shoppers in grocery store freezers nationwide. To find out which ones are worth buying, Mashed contributor Scott Harris-King tasted and ranked nine frozen grocery store supreme pizzas, and his top brand may be one you've never heard of: Freschetta.
Complete with a naturally rising crust, this supreme 'za has a base of tomato sauce and both mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses. These are then topped with sausage, pepperoni, bell peppers, and onions. Harris-King gave this pie the crown for its stellar quality. "[The crust] was deep and rich: The bottom was firm without being overly hard, with a thick soft layer of perfectly plush dough, while the outer edge had a crisp snap," he wrote. The sauce was flavorful and a bit spicy, but the toppings stole the show. "The sausage was juicy and moist, while the pepperoni ... [was] just a bit overcooked. ... The burnt edges of the pepperoni gave the pizza a crunch that worked as a textural complement. ... The cheese ... was also unctuous and nicely melty."
This appetizing pie had the longest prep of all nine, but it still beat its competitors. Motor City Pizza Co. and Newman's Own supreme pizzas followed Freschetta's in second and third place, respectively. At the bottom of the list were recognizable brands like Ellio's, Red Baron, Tony's, and DiGiorno.
Freschetta's supreme pizza is worth the hype
Freschetta Naturally Rising Crust Supreme Pizza feeds six. Each serving contains 350 calories, 15 grams of fat, 41 grams of carbs, 8 grams of sugar, and 14 grams of protein, and it's available at supermarkets like Hy-Vee, Fresh Grocer, and ShopRite. Prices vary by location, but the pie typically costs about $8.
Like our reviewer Scott Harris-King, many shoppers think Freschetta is one of the best frozen pizza brands at the grocery store. "This was very good. Puffy and light with good weight ... Toppings were spot on. Sauce might have been the best I've had from frozen. I did the full [cook] time and ended with a nice crunch on the bottom to complement the puffiness," one Reddit user wrote of the supreme pie. "I was pleasantly surprised ... For a store-bought frozen pie, I think this is a good one! I cooked it about five minutes longer than suggested," added another. "Top-tier frozen pie," chimed in a third.
The box recommends preheating the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, placing the pie on a pan, and baking it for 26 to 30 minutes until the crust is browned. There are a few frozen pizza hacks that might improve your dinner, though, like thawing it first (or turning up the heat) for a crisper crust, baking it on a pizza stone, or even grilling it. No matter how you prepare the pizza, we suggest serving it with some Caesar salad and white wine.