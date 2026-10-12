This Is Hands Down The Best Grocery Store Frozen Supreme Pizza

Frozen pizza has saved countless dinners. This staple goes way beyond tomato sauce and cheese, too — in fact, there are tons of supreme pizzas (with sauce, cheese, vegetables, and meat) awaiting shoppers in grocery store freezers nationwide. To find out which ones are worth buying, Mashed contributor Scott Harris-King tasted and ranked nine frozen grocery store supreme pizzas, and his top brand may be one you've never heard of: Freschetta.

Complete with a naturally rising crust, this supreme 'za has a base of tomato sauce and both mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses. These are then topped with sausage, pepperoni, bell peppers, and onions. Harris-King gave this pie the crown for its stellar quality. "[The crust] was deep and rich: The bottom was firm without being overly hard, with a thick soft layer of perfectly plush dough, while the outer edge had a crisp snap," he wrote. The sauce was flavorful and a bit spicy, but the toppings stole the show. "The sausage was juicy and moist, while the pepperoni ... [was] just a bit overcooked. ... The burnt edges of the pepperoni gave the pizza a crunch that worked as a textural complement. ... The cheese ... was also unctuous and nicely melty."

This appetizing pie had the longest prep of all nine, but it still beat its competitors. Motor City Pizza Co. and Newman's Own supreme pizzas followed Freschetta's in second and third place, respectively. At the bottom of the list were recognizable brands like Ellio's, Red Baron, Tony's, and DiGiorno.