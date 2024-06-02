The Best Frozen Pizza Brand You Can Find At The Grocery Store

No matter how you slice it, pizza is just pizza — and that's not a bad thing in the slightest. If you're nowhere near the best pizza restaurants in Brooklyn or even any major pizza chains, a mouthwatering pie is still within reach from your local grocery store. Yes, we're talking the almighty frozen pizza, savior of slumber parties and chaotic workweeks everywhere. Sure, the store-bought stuff won't offer the experience of signature New York pizza chains like Spumoni Gardens or Roberta's, but if there's anything to glean from the $20 billion the frozen pizza market generated in 2023 alone (via Market.us), it's that delivering yourself a piping-hot pie is equally (if not more) appealing than waiting on a driver to leave a half-cold box on your doorstep.

How can you tell which supermarket options will be worth the dough? Perhaps when shopping, you read each box to check for high-quality ingredients; if you're a traditionalist or have youngsters, frozen cheese pizzas with crowd-pleasing potential likely top your pizza-purchasing concerns. Newman's Own was declared the take-and-bake king in our ranking of frozen pizza brands, where it dethroned popular labels — such as Red Baron, DiGiorno, and Screamin' Sicilian — on peak freshness and flavor. Let's break down why we "gave it all away" to the celebrity-branded cracker crust, and why your shopping list will be better off for it.