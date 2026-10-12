The Popular Kitchen Appliance Brand That's Actually Owned By Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation is one of the largest home appliance brands not only in the United States but also worldwide. Founded by Lou Upton in Benton Harbor, Michigan, in 1911, the Upton Machine Company started by selling some of the first electric wringer washing machines. The company grew quickly, expanded its product line, and changed its name (a few times), landing on Whirlpool Corporation in 1950, the year they added automatic dryers to the lineup. Today, in addition to its flagship brand, Whirlpool owns several other popular kitchen appliance brands, including InSinkErator, the world's largest manufacturer of garbage disposals and instant hot water dispensers. Whirlpool acquired the company in 2022 to broaden its home appliance repertoire.
InSinkErator got its start back in the early 1930s when John Hammes, an architect living in Racine, Wisconsin, invented and patented what is possibly the first garbage disposal. In 1938, he and his sons launched the InSinkErator Manufacturing Company, selling 52 units in the first year. Despite growing competition as other garbage disposal brands came on the market, InSinkErator managed to stay on top of its field, which is exactly what made it an attractive acquisition for Whirlpool.
Garbage disposals and more
An in-sink garbage disposal is a common American kitchen appliance that you rarely see in other countries. It remains popular in the United States where the plumbing and wastewater treatment infrastructure essentially grew in tandem with the device, making it relatively easy to incorporate into a home kitchen. While there are things you should never put down the drain, even with a garbage disposal installed, not having to worry so much about what falls into the sink when you scrape your plates after dinner is convenient and saves time. And with Americans' love of convenience, it's little wonder that InSinkErator is such a successful product for both in-home and commercial kitchen use. However, garbage disposals are not the only market where InSinkErator excels.
Instant hot water dispensers, another under-the-sink installation, have become a top-rated bestseller for InSinkErator. Like garbage disposals, these dispensers are all about convenience. Talk about a time-saver: With the ease of turning on a tap, you can get hot water to make coffee, prepare soup, or warm a baby bottle. Hot water dispensers aren't as commonly found in the average American kitchen as garbage disposals, but that may have more to do with price (or possibly space and safety) than convenience. InSinkErator instant hot water dispenser systems start at $329, but most hover around $500. In comparison, an InSinkErator garbage disposal starts at $129 and goes up to $349.