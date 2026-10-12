The Popular Kitchen Appliance Brand That's Actually Owned By Whirlpool

An in-sink garbage disposal is a common American kitchen appliance that you rarely see in other countries. It remains popular in the United States where the plumbing and wastewater treatment infrastructure essentially grew in tandem with the device, making it relatively easy to incorporate into a home kitchen. While there are things you should never put down the drain, even with a garbage disposal installed, not having to worry so much about what falls into the sink when you scrape your plates after dinner is convenient and saves time. And with Americans' love of convenience, it's little wonder that InSinkErator is such a successful product for both in-home and commercial kitchen use. However, garbage disposals are not the only market where InSinkErator excels.

Instant hot water dispensers, another under-the-sink installation, have become a top-rated bestseller for InSinkErator. Like garbage disposals, these dispensers are all about convenience. Talk about a time-saver: With the ease of turning on a tap, you can get hot water to make coffee, prepare soup, or warm a baby bottle. Hot water dispensers aren't as commonly found in the average American kitchen as garbage disposals, but that may have more to do with price (or possibly space and safety) than convenience. InSinkErator instant hot water dispenser systems start at $329, but most hover around $500. In comparison, an InSinkErator garbage disposal starts at $129 and goes up to $349.