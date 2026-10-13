Consumer Reports Says This Is Its Highest-Rated Flat Top Grill Under $250
Whether you're a pancakes-every-morning kind of person or have a hankering for smashburgers, a flat top grill is one of the best kitchen tools for the job. Their construction makes for seamless heat distribution, flawless browning, and crowd-pleasing meals, all without the messy grates and flare-ups of a traditional grill. Of several tested models, Consumer Reports named the Blackstone 28-inch 1517 flat top grill the best on the market for under $250.
This TikTok-famous Blackstone griddle is hyped for its roomy surface, stellar heat distribution, and grease collection system for mess-free prep and painless cleanup. Also called the Blackstone 28-inch Griddle Cooking Station, the device is currently priced at $250 on the brand's website. However, depending on location, you can get it for less at Walmart (it was $224 but is $197 as of this writing). It's collected more than 1,000 reviews from Blackstone customers and a brag-worthy 4.6-star rating.
To determine the best flat top grills, Consumer Reports tested and rated each model for brand reliability, owner satisfaction, evenness performance, and preheat performance, to name a few metrics. Two Blackstone grills made the cut; the other, the Blackstone 36-inch 1902, placed fifth out of 10. As long as you properly clean your Blackstone griddle (it's typically as easy as scraping it down once cool, then wiping it with a paper towel) and avoid griddle beginners' mistakes, like overcrowding the surface or not seasoning it regularly, it could last virtually forever.
Blackstone's flat top grill is a steal for the quality
Considering temperature range and reliability, among other factors, Consumer Reports named Blackstone's 28-inch 1517 flat top grill its favorite under $250. The surface can accommodate a whopping 87 hot dogs, 15 pancakes, or 21 burgers. It's powered by 34,000 BTU and boasts two heat-control zones, so you can cook at two different temperatures simultaneously.
Shoppers swear by its efficiency. "Bought the 28-inch for large family camping trips and ... [it] did not disappoint. From steak to eggs, this thing does it all! Already hooked ... and plan on being a lifetime user," one Blackstone reviewer wrote. "The standing grill frame is quite sturdy compared to similar build store brands ... the cooking surface ... heats far more evenly ... All cast iron will rust if you don't care for it correctly, but this griddle takes far less effort than cheaper makes," added another. "My husband and I use our Blackstone at least twice a week. So much easier than our charcoal grill, and the food tastes so much better," wrote a third.
Overall, this model came in second place in Consumer Reports' ranking of flat top grills. Its number-one choice was the LoCo 36-inch, which scored a 79 versus Blackstone's 74. However, it's nearly triple the price at $700, according to Consumer Reports (although it's listed online for less at select retailers). If you're eager for more cooking space, consider Blackstone's 36-inch griddles, which start at $499.