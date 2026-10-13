Consumer Reports Says This Is Its Highest-Rated Flat Top Grill Under $250

Whether you're a pancakes-every-morning kind of person or have a hankering for smashburgers, a flat top grill is one of the best kitchen tools for the job. Their construction makes for seamless heat distribution, flawless browning, and crowd-pleasing meals, all without the messy grates and flare-ups of a traditional grill. Of several tested models, Consumer Reports named the Blackstone 28-inch 1517 flat top grill the best on the market for under $250.

This TikTok-famous Blackstone griddle is hyped for its roomy surface, stellar heat distribution, and grease collection system for mess-free prep and painless cleanup. Also called the Blackstone 28-inch Griddle Cooking Station, the device is currently priced at $250 on the brand's website. However, depending on location, you can get it for less at Walmart (it was $224 but is $197 as of this writing). It's collected more than 1,000 reviews from Blackstone customers and a brag-worthy 4.6-star rating.

To determine the best flat top grills, Consumer Reports tested and rated each model for brand reliability, owner satisfaction, evenness performance, and preheat performance, to name a few metrics. Two Blackstone grills made the cut; the other, the Blackstone 36-inch 1902, placed fifth out of 10. As long as you properly clean your Blackstone griddle (it's typically as easy as scraping it down once cool, then wiping it with a paper towel) and avoid griddle beginners' mistakes, like overcrowding the surface or not seasoning it regularly, it could last virtually forever.