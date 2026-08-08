9 Mistakes Beginners Make With Blackstone Grills

Blackstone griddles are all the rage. In fact, the hashtags #Blackstone and #Blackstonegriddle have over 1.2 billion views on TikTok. There you'll find how-tos on making everything from smash chicken caesar tacos and cheesesteak sandwiches to breakfast smash burgers and even pizza. But, what keeps people coming back to this TikTok famous flat top is the fact that it's so convenient to use. Not only can you crank out a meal in a short amount of time, but its vast surface area allows you to prepare a lot of food at once. And, you don't have to worry about flare-ups, like you do with gas grills.

But, the Blackstone can also be tricky to use; and it's easy to make mistakes, especially if you've never used a flat top grill before. In fact, there are a lot of little nuances that go into using a Blackstone correctly that beginners may not realize or may struggle with initially. So, whether you're new to using outdoor griddles or you just need a refresher course, you've come to the right place.

We talked to three experienced grillers who gave us the inside scoop on the most common mistakes people make when using their flat top grill. Below you'll find insight from Johnny Brunet, a former short order cook and founder of Griddle 101; Benton Palmer, a teacher, backyard grilling expert, and founder of Grill This Smoke That; and Dylan Clay, a grilling and barbecuing enthusiast and founder of Barbecue FAQ.