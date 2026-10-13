Skip Vodka And Try The World's Bestselling Spirit In Your Next Cocktail
Vodka is a classic standby spirit around the world, particularly in the Americas and Europe. Thanks to its neutral flavor, it's a versatile option you can use in a variety of drinks. However, another light, clear spirit reigns supreme when it comes to overall global sales. That's baijiu, which earns the potentially surprising honor as a result of a dominant position among Chinese drinkers.
The term has generally referred to an entire category of traditional Chinese spirits made from grains like sorghum, rice, wheat, corn, and millet. These varied ingredients, along with differences in regional style and technique, result in a broad array of spirits, generally split into categories known as strong aroma, light aroma, and "sauce aroma" (jiangxiangxing), named for the savory flavors that evoke soy sauce. The amount of baijiu consumed annually is staggering, at an estimated 10 billion liters per year. Globally, the category out-produces vodka and whiskey combined, powered by an estimated 90% or more of the market in the world's second-most-populous country.
Traditionally, baijiu is served neat (without any mixers or additions) and at room temperature. It's often consumed as a social drink, with numerous small shots drunk following toasts. However, modern mixologists have begun using baijiu more frequently in cocktails, where more neutral versions can serve as a spin on vodka and more flavorful varieties can add a distinctive twist of unique flavor. This includes a number of Mashed's own easy cocktail recipes. For instance, the orange crush cocktail and lemon drop shot represent excellent spins, while the Michelada and Long Island iced tea provide opportunities for a flavorful twist.
A different type of liquor from the very start
Unlike many types of alcohol, baijiu uses what's known as solid-state fermentation, where steamed grains are allowed to ferment in a relatively dry state with a yeast and mold starter. They are then steam-distilled directly, with alcohol vapor drawn from the mixture and condensed into the spirit. That's different from the typical vodka production process, where the base material is fermented in a liquid mash and later distilled. Baijiu is then matured to allow flavors to further develop, and finally blended to create the final, drinkable product.
Those curious about this Chinese alcohol are in luck, as the United States is finally discovering this spirit. Large national liquor store chains have begun to carry baijiu in certain regions, while Chinese grocery stores and Asian specialty retailers may also sell the product. Top brands include Moutai, Wuliangye, and Yanghe, all of which sit at the top of the list of the world's most valuable spirit producers.
If your regular old vodka cocktails have begun to feel a little stale, the solution may be as simple as following the crowd, internationally speaking. Unlike the many types of Chinese food you won't find in China, baijiu serves as a highly authentic Chinese alternative spirit that's uniquely produced and distinctively flavored and enjoys a well-deserved spot at the top of global sales.