Try The World's Best-Selling Scotch In Your Next Rusty Nail Cocktail
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The rusty nail is reminiscent of a different age of cocktail culture. This super-simple cocktail has just two ingredients: Scotch whisky and Drambuie liqueur, which is made from Scotch. Despite the Scottish origins of its ingredients, the rusty nail became associated with New York cocktail culture during the mid-20th century, when it was popularized at the swanky 21 Club. Allegedly a favorite of Frank Sinatra and his Rat Pack contemporaries, this drink was commonly sipped after dinner, preferably in the low-lit bars of a gritty city. Nowadays, bartenders and home mixologists alike are increasingly curious about midcentury retro cocktails, and the rusty nail is an easy place to start. And when choosing a Scotch to mix your first rusty nail with, the world's most popular bottle, Johnnie Walker, lends your rusty nail just enough subtle, rounded, smoky flavor to complement the sweetness of Drambuie at a more reasonable price. As the heart, soul, and, well, most of the body of a rusty nail, a Scotch like this goes a long way to making the drink a success.
While some spendier bottles rank higher among connoisseurs (such as those from Glenfiddich and Lagavulin) and are worth the money for Scotch lovers, Johnnie Walker is a more balanced option, especially for entry-level drinkers looking to sample a dram or two. Unlike Glenfiddich (which is sweet) and Lagavulin (which is intensely smoky), Johnnie Walker's Black Label bottle, crafted from grains like malted barley and aged for 12 years, has an earthy, just noticeable smoky flavor that creates a well-balanced rusty nail when combined with the warmer, sweeter notes of Drambuie's honey, herbs, and spices. At around $2.40 per pour for a regular-priced bottle, Black Label is an affordable yet agreeable option for trialing this retro libation.
How to make a rusty nail with Johnnie Walker Black Label
At the end of the 20th century, as tastes changed to favor clear spirits like vodka and gin and the fads of midcentury icons like Sinatra became less relevant to new drinkers, the rusty nail faded from American bar menus. To this day, stiff nightcaps are far less popular than they were a century ago, although modern mixology is giving many classic cocktails a comeback. For those ready to give this midcentury icon a go with an iconic Scotch that has existed for over a century, it's relatively simple.
Mashed's rusty nail recipe calls for 1½ ounces of Scotch and ¾ ounce of Drambuie — a 2-to-1 ratio that gives the Scotch the leading role. The particularly peaty flavor of Johnnie Walker Black Label cuts pleasantly through the sweetness of the Drambuie at this ratio, playing nicely with herbed liqueur without drowning in it. Pour both over ice and stir to achieve the perfect temp.
But the beauty of the rusty nail is that it is exceptionally easy to modify it to your personal taste. Prefer a less sweet cocktail? Try a little less Drambuie on your next round to let the Black Label stand out more. Or add another splash of Drambuie to notch up the honey flavors.
Another advantage of the rusty nail is that it's simple to make without a fully equipped bar cart. If you're missing a jigger, simply use a tablespoon: three tablespoons of Black Label and 1½ tablespoons of Drambuie provide the same ratio. One large ice cube is ideal for this drink. You can make them at home with a silicone ice cube mold (square or round), but regular cubes also do the trick. They might melt faster than a single rock, but if you've found the right rusty nail combination, you'll be at the bottom of your glass in no time.