Try The World's Best-Selling Scotch In Your Next Rusty Nail Cocktail

At the end of the 20th century, as tastes changed to favor clear spirits like vodka and gin and the fads of midcentury icons like Sinatra became less relevant to new drinkers, the rusty nail faded from American bar menus. To this day, stiff nightcaps are far less popular than they were a century ago, although modern mixology is giving many classic cocktails a comeback. For those ready to give this midcentury icon a go with an iconic Scotch that has existed for over a century, it's relatively simple.

Mashed's rusty nail recipe calls for 1½ ounces of Scotch and ¾ ounce of Drambuie — a 2-to-1 ratio that gives the Scotch the leading role. The particularly peaty flavor of Johnnie Walker Black Label cuts pleasantly through the sweetness of the Drambuie at this ratio, playing nicely with herbed liqueur without drowning in it. Pour both over ice and stir to achieve the perfect temp.

But the beauty of the rusty nail is that it is exceptionally easy to modify it to your personal taste. Prefer a less sweet cocktail? Try a little less Drambuie on your next round to let the Black Label stand out more. Or add another splash of Drambuie to notch up the honey flavors.

Another advantage of the rusty nail is that it's simple to make without a fully equipped bar cart. If you're missing a jigger, simply use a tablespoon: three tablespoons of Black Label and 1½ tablespoons of Drambuie provide the same ratio. One large ice cube is ideal for this drink. You can make them at home with a silicone ice cube mold (square or round), but regular cubes also do the trick. They might melt faster than a single rock, but if you've found the right rusty nail combination, you'll be at the bottom of your glass in no time.