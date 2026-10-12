Slow Coffee Maker? Try These Fixes Before Buying A New One

If you rely on your coffee maker to help ease you into the day ahead, the last thing you want is for it to be running slowly. Drip coffee makers aren't exactly speedy, but there's a difference between intentionally slow and so sluggish you end up late for work. When it is the latter, you might be considering replacing the whole thing. However, there are some simple fixes you can try without any technical know-how before you resort to buying a new one.

Fixing your coffee maker yourself is easier on your wallet and better for the planet, so it's worth trying to work out what's wrong with it. There are some straightforward ways you can make sure your coffee machine is in good condition, without anything blocking or clogging it that might slow things down. Then, there are some changes to the way you brew coffee that can make a difference.

You might have been using your coffee maker all wrong and this is causing the slow down. Start with the most obvious options and any that could apply to you and you might find your coffee maker speeding up before your very eyes. If you've got a slow coffee maker, these are the fixes you should try before buying a new one.