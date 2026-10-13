Mistakes People Make When Cooking With Pumpkin

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When fall rolls around, the days get crisper, those first leaves start turning red and orange, and you might notice more pumpkin entering your diet. But, when it comes to cooking the gourd, there are all kinds of mistakes people make. Perhaps you pick one up at a local farmers market, but aren't sure the best way to cook it; or, maybe you want to bake with pumpkin puree, but keep getting results you aren't pleased with.

We interviewed Joanne Gallagher, a co-founder and recipe developer at Inspired Taste, and Jenn Lueke, author of New York Times bestselling cookbook Don't Think About Dinner and creator of Jenn Eats Goood. Their pumpkin expertise helped us work out where home cooks often go wrong with pumpkin, and what to do instead.

Sure, pumpkin is seasonal, so you might not get to cook with it as much as you do some other veggies, and, it doesn't yield easily, with its thick flesh and guts to scoop out. But now, you no longer have to be intimidated by pumpkin. Once you understand some of the most common pumpkin mistakes, you can confidently avoid them.