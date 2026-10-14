How Much Should You Spend On A Good Steak In 2026?

Sticker shock for steak might have you wondering just how high a price is too high — does it represent a better steak or is it a ripoff? There are cheaper, more accessible cuts you can marinate to improve the end result, but if you're looking for a great standalone steak, you want one that's tender, nicely marbled, and deeply meaty. Generally, that doesn't come cheap.

Steak pricing varies significantly based on the steak cut and where you're buying it. Looking at sirloin, ribeye, and filet mignon, supermarket pricing ranges from about $10 per pound for sirloin to well above $60 per pound for filet mignon, with most options in the $15 to $25 per pound range. At restaurants, our favorite steaks range from roughly $30 per pound up to more than $70 per pound (with specialty cuts, like bone-in tomahawks, reaching much higher prices).

If those numbers seem high, that's not a surprise. Food prices continue to rise across the board, driven in part by inflation and costs like fuel getting more expensive. Those increases reverberate across the industry, driving up prices in grocery stores and restaurants, and can be magnified by other complications, like the number of cattle in the United States dropping to a multi-decade near low in 2025 and remaining there for almost a year. In the decades since the 1960s, though, steak dinner prices have risen roughly in line with inflation.