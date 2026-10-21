Who Supplies Costco With Mini Watermelons?

Mini watermelons have been stealing the hearts of fruit lovers for decades. These personal-sized melons are about the size of a cantaloupe and weigh up to 7 pounds. Costco sells two varieties in 2-count packages: pink-fleshed watermelons that resemble regular-sized versions and yellow-fleshed mini watermelons. The membership grocer sources all those mini melons from various regional suppliers. Exactly where they come from depends on the type and season.

Divine Flavor supplies Costco with organic mini watermelons, but the brand's conventional and organic versions are only available for part of the year. Costco customers have also spotted yellow mini watermelons from Dulcinea Farms, which is owned by Pacific Trellis Fruit. Its regular seedless and yellow mini watermelons are grown in the U.S., Mexico, and Guatemala.

Some shoppers name a mini watermelon variety called "Kandy" as a favorite occasional Costco find. These are distributed by Arizona-based Martori Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned operation and the nation's largest melon farming company. California's Del Mar supplies personal-sized watermelons to Costco as well as other major grocers. Hawaiian locations get mini watermelons by partnering with local growers, like Sugarland Farms on Oahu and Aloun Farms on Oahu and Kauai.