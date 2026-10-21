Love Evan Williams & Buffalo Trace? You Need To Try This Underrated Kentucky Bourbon Brand Next

On paper, Evan Williams Bourbon and Buffalo Trace Distillery give a pretty good idea of what Kentucky straight bourbon is all about. The former is a worthy bottom-shelf bourbon, while the latter is on Mashed's list of the best bourbons for beginners. When it comes to actual taste, however, sticking to just these two actually provides a limited view of the whiskey type. Comparison site Whiskey Mates rates their similarity at 84.5%, so you're not really stretching your palate with these two bottles.

If you want to see what else Kentucky straight bourbon can do, consider Bardstown Bourbon Company's white label bourbon. At around $50 per bottle, it's significantly pricier than the other two, but it's worth trying because of how different it is. Bardstown makes a high rye bourbon with a mash bill that contains 36% rye; for comparison, Evan Williams has only 10% rye. Buffalo Trace hasn't made its mash bill public, but it's believed that the bourbon contains less than 10% (via Whisky Advocate).

With that much rye, Bardstown finishes with a nice, spicy kick that livens up the palate more than the other two. Still, the brand's Kentucky straight bourbon manages to deliver a balanced experience overall, keeping it close to the approachable flavor profiles that make Evan Williams and Buffalo Trace so popular among drinkers. Bardstown, in general, is an underrated bourbon brand that deserves to be on your radar.