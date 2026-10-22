The 6 Best New Trader Joe's Breakfast Items Of 2026 (So Far)

Trader Joe's is known for its one-of-a-kind items, and while its snacks and frozen meals often steal the spotlight, we'd venture to say that Trader Joe's breakfast foods (which we've ranked) are one of the categories most worth exploring. In addition to classics like chocolate croissants, egg bites, and corn flakes, the grocery chain regularly releases new bites and beverages that'll make you excited to get out of bed.

Below, you'll find six of the best new Trader Joe's breakfast items of 2026 so far. They range from fluffy heat-and-eat pancakes to pre-chopped produce for omelets and hashes to a decadent brioche loaf that arguably veers into dessert territory. Not only did these items hit stores for the first time this year, but they've also garnered rave reviews from customers all over the country. Some of them are still in stock, while the rest will hopefully return in the near future or next year.