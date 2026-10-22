The 6 Best New Trader Joe's Breakfast Items Of 2026 (So Far)
Trader Joe's is known for its one-of-a-kind items, and while its snacks and frozen meals often steal the spotlight, we'd venture to say that Trader Joe's breakfast foods (which we've ranked) are one of the categories most worth exploring. In addition to classics like chocolate croissants, egg bites, and corn flakes, the grocery chain regularly releases new bites and beverages that'll make you excited to get out of bed.
Below, you'll find six of the best new Trader Joe's breakfast items of 2026 so far. They range from fluffy heat-and-eat pancakes to pre-chopped produce for omelets and hashes to a decadent brioche loaf that arguably veers into dessert territory. Not only did these items hit stores for the first time this year, but they've also garnered rave reviews from customers all over the country. Some of them are still in stock, while the rest will hopefully return in the near future or next year.
Brioche-Style Pancakes
Considered by many to be one of the best new Trader Joe's items of June 2026, these Brioche-Style Pancakes are still available in stores for $3.99. Delectably fluffy and sweet, they're perfect for noshing straight out of the package, meaning they're prime for busy mornings. Alternatively, you can toast them up for a crisp exterior and warmer, more comforting experience. They pair just as well with syrup as they do savory fare like eggs and bacon.
Customers have plenty of good things to say about them. "So, so good! One of my TJ musts every time I go," one Facebook user shared. "I toasted them and topped them with sugar-free applesauce and roasted sunflower seeds," explained another.
Organic Peru Cajamarca Small Lot Coffee
Trader Joe's Organic Peru Cajamarca Small Lot Coffee was a limited-time item that launched back in April and cost $9.99. The Cajamarca region has a high elevation, making it a great place to grow complex, nuanced beans. This light roast proves it with notes of dark chocolate, sweet plum, and molasses. Its acidity makes every sip vibrant and invigorating.
"It is so good! Smooth, creamy feel, and candy-like. I am picking up another bag if any are left," one Reddit user wrote after tasting it. "Picked up a bag and brewed it this morning. Super good! ... Definitely going to pick up a couple more bags, maybe stash one more in [the] freezer," attested another.
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins
These are one of the best new grocery store bakery muffins of 2026, if we do say so ourselves. Trader Joe's Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins, released in a four-pack for $5.49 in April, are positively teeming with citrusy sunshine. We're talking lemon purée, juice, oil, and zest in the batter, which is generously dotted with crunchy poppy seeds. The muffins are even finished with sugar for a bonus textural element.
They're out of stock as of this writing, but fans had plenty of good things to say when they were still on shelves. "I love their muffins! So moist and delicious ... Tried them after warming them up for 30 seconds, and they're so good," one Reddit user shared.
Two-Potato Hash
Released in May, Trader Joe's Two-Potato Hash offers endless possibilities. Priced at $4.99, the mix of chopped veggies includes sweet potatoes, Yukon potatoes, red and green bell peppers, and yellow and red onions. You can toss it in all sorts of egg dishes (like omelets, frittatas, and quiches) or simply serve it as a side. Alternatively, you can use it in breakfast burritos and non-breakfast items alike.
While some customers are unwilling to pay a premium just to avoid the cutting board, many love that the product comes ready to use. "It's convenient ... I'm grabbing one of these to wrap in foil to have with eggs and bacon. Worth the $5 to me," one Reddit user shared. "I seasoned the hash with salt, onion powder, and black pepper. If I'd had some rosemary, I definitely would've added that, too ... For my next meal, I'm thinking of adding some ground chicken and topping everything with avocado," an Instagram user explained.
Organic Non-Dairy Unsweetened Vanilla Soy Beverage
Trader Joe's shoppers already love the plain version of this drink. Released in April, the vanilla version is more aromatic and flavorful, and it contains nothing but water, soybeans, and natural flavor. It's prime for using in cereal, coffee, tea, lattes, smoothies, or even plant-based desserts. It's free of gluten and questionable additives and contains 9 grams of protein per cup.
Try Trader Joe's Organic Non-Dairy Unsweetened Vanilla Soy Beverage for $2.49. If you're not convinced, take it from this Reddit user who claimed it's worth the buy: "Got this to make my matcha lattes with, and it's pretty good! I like the original soy milk for smoothies, but I find that it's way too bitter in tea. The vanilla is fairly mild, but it does take away some of that beany taste."
Sliced Double Chocolate Brioche
Sink your teeth into this French-made Sliced Double Chocolate Brioche, which some Trader Joe's shoppers feel delivers bakery-caliber quality for just $5.49. It graced stores in March and quickly gained a rep for being delicious. It stars an eggy brioche base, laced with a serious dose of cocoa powder. The dough is then studded with plenty of chocolate chips, but reportedly, the bread isn't excessively sweet.
"Thick, chocolatey, and [a] great amount of chips. Highly recommend ... Added Kerrygold [butter] and banana," one Reddit user wrote. "I've been absolutely in love with this bread since I found it last week ... Turning this chocolate bread into toast, and then a thin smear of the pepper jelly on top ... delicious," wrote a Reddit user in a separate post. Others who've tasted the bread suggest using it for French toast or bread pudding.