What's New At Trader Joe's? Here's What To Buy In June 2026

Fact: You should never ignore the Trader Joe's Fearless Flyer before embarking on a grocery run. It fills shoppers in on the best new items, returning fan-favorites, and seasonal specials to find throughout the store. It comes with a retro newsprint design, with clever cartoons and illustrations, and even a crossword puzzle. Of course, the grocery chain has a serious fandom that buys its favorite products time and time again, but TJ's also has a slew of novelties to explore in June 2026. If you can't get your hands on a Fearless Flyer at the moment, fear not — we have all the details on our top picks in stores for the month.

Below, you'll find nine of the chain's latest releases to add to your Trader Joe's list. They range from tropical drinks to fruity desserts to savory snacks. P.S.: Something you should know before shopping at Trader Joe's is that you can return anything — no receipt needed, no questions asked. So, if any of the items on our list end up being a miss for you, you can get store credit or a refund hassle-free.