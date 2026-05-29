What's New At Trader Joe's? Here's What To Buy In June 2026
Fact: You should never ignore the Trader Joe's Fearless Flyer before embarking on a grocery run. It fills shoppers in on the best new items, returning fan-favorites, and seasonal specials to find throughout the store. It comes with a retro newsprint design, with clever cartoons and illustrations, and even a crossword puzzle. Of course, the grocery chain has a serious fandom that buys its favorite products time and time again, but TJ's also has a slew of novelties to explore in June 2026. If you can't get your hands on a Fearless Flyer at the moment, fear not — we have all the details on our top picks in stores for the month.
Below, you'll find nine of the chain's latest releases to add to your Trader Joe's list. They range from tropical drinks to fruity desserts to savory snacks. P.S.: Something you should know before shopping at Trader Joe's is that you can return anything — no receipt needed, no questions asked. So, if any of the items on our list end up being a miss for you, you can get store credit or a refund hassle-free.
Strawberry & Corn Flake Cake Muffin & Loaf Cake Mix
This summer stunner will only be around for a limited time. For $4.49 a box, you can make a batch of pastel-hued muffins or a crowd-pleasing loaf cake, complete with sweet-tart bits of dried strawberry, crispy corn flakes, and vibrant red sanding sugar. Just add eggs, milk, and oil to the mix, then follow the baking instructions.
Uncured Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets
There's no shortage of heat-and-eat Trader Joe's products worth trying in 2026. Before you lean on an old favorite, you may want to try this two-pack of buttery, savory handhelds for $4.99. Whether you microwave, bake, or air fry them, these ham and Swiss croissant pockets turn flaky, golden, and melty in minutes.
Key Lime Pie-Inspired Grahams
If the pie crust is your favorite part of a Key lime slice, you're in luck. These crispy graham cracker nuggets are enrobed in a verdant Key lime-flavored yogurt confectionery coating and retail for $4.99 a bag. The tangy, citrusy poppables will only be around for the summer season, and Key lime-lovers surely won't want to miss them.
Brioche-Style Pancakes
Premade pancakes already score high on the ranking of Trader Joe's breakfast foods, and now the chain is offering another style of the a.m. favorite. For $3.99, you'll get four double-packs of immensely fluffy brioche-style pancakes. While you could eat them straight from the bag in a pinch, they're warmer and softer after a few minutes in the toaster (a drizzle of maple syrup wouldn't hurt either).
Passion Fruit Orange Guava 100% Juice Blend
The punchy tang of passion fruit, citrusy splendor of orange, and aromatic sweetness of guava join forces in a juice cocktail that tastes like a tropical getaway in a can. This vibrantly packaged juice blend was prepared for TJ's in Vietnam, and at $4.49 for a four-pack, it might end up being your soft drink of the summer.
Garlic Shrimp Chips
Whether you call them shrimp chips or prawn crackers, this light-as-air snack won't disappoint. The $3.99 bag packs big flavor and crunch by way of a tapioca flour base, real shrimp, dried herbs, and a flurry of dried alliums. Don't let the shrimp aspect deter you — TJ's says the seafood flavor is relatively mild.
Lemon-Flavored Tiramisu
This seasonal twist on an iconic dessert doesn't contain coffee, but it does deserve a spot on your next alfresco menu. Trader Joe's version of tiramisu features ladyfingers soaked in sweetened lemon syrup, then layered with tart lemon curd and lemon-kissed mascarpone. Once the $5.99 masterpiece has thawed enough to cut, it's ready to serve.
Two-Potato Hash
TJ's time-saving two potato hash product is available for $4.99 through the summer. Skip the step of washing, peeling, and cutting your breakfast produce with this pre-chopped, ready-to-cook assortment of sweet potatoes, Yukon potatoes, red and green bell peppers, and red and yellow onions. Zhuzh it up with your desired add-ins — eggs, bacon, cheese — and a touch of oil.
Pickled Red Onions
Taco night on the horizon? Crown them with these blush-colored onions, which are crisp, acidic, and thinly sliced. The onions are pickled with a simple mix of apple cider vinegar, sugar, garlic, salt, and black peppercorns, and pair with everything from carnitas or deviled eggs to avocado toast and salad. Score a jar in June for $3.29.