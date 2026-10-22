The Simple Twist That Turns Biscuits And Gravy Into A Bigger Breakfast

If it's a hearty breakfast you're looking for, you needn't search much further than a plate of biscuits and gravy. This gut-busting dish that you can find all over the country (but is particularly popular in the American South), is actually believed to have originated in Southern Appalachia where it was a staple dish for 19th century laborers. Biscuits and gravy is typically served as a side dish or possibly as a main for those who are really hungry. However, you can make this classic in large amounts for the centerpiece of your breakfast table by easily turning it into a casserole.

Instead of plating up a biscuit or two and drenching them with sausage gravy, simply pour your gravy into the bottom of a casserole dish, cover the top with biscuit dough, and bake. Once the biscuits are cooked through and browned on top, the gravy should be bubbling beautifully all around the pan, kind of like a fruit cobbler. Place a generous scoop onto a plate and serve as is or with whatever other breakfast foods you wish, like eggs, hashbrowns, and bacon.