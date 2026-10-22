The Simple Twist That Turns Biscuits And Gravy Into A Bigger Breakfast
If it's a hearty breakfast you're looking for, you needn't search much further than a plate of biscuits and gravy. This gut-busting dish that you can find all over the country (but is particularly popular in the American South), is actually believed to have originated in Southern Appalachia where it was a staple dish for 19th century laborers. Biscuits and gravy is typically served as a side dish or possibly as a main for those who are really hungry. However, you can make this classic in large amounts for the centerpiece of your breakfast table by easily turning it into a casserole.
Instead of plating up a biscuit or two and drenching them with sausage gravy, simply pour your gravy into the bottom of a casserole dish, cover the top with biscuit dough, and bake. Once the biscuits are cooked through and browned on top, the gravy should be bubbling beautifully all around the pan, kind of like a fruit cobbler. Place a generous scoop onto a plate and serve as is or with whatever other breakfast foods you wish, like eggs, hashbrowns, and bacon.
Personalize your biscuits and gravy casserole
Turning classic biscuits and gravy into a casserole uses the same ingredients as the side dish. However, there are plenty of ways you can put your own spin on it to suit your tastes or preferences. As far as the biscuits go, the easiest method is to use store-bought canned dough, which you can upgrade in several different ways, if you wish. You can flavor them by mixing grated cheddar cheese, fresh herbs, or garlic and onion into the dough or opting for cornbread biscuits, which would also complement the sausage gravy.
Biscuits and gravy is traditionally made with sausage gravy, but you can change that as well. Try spicy sausage for a kick of heat or wild game sausage. Chorizo would give the whole dish a Mexican spin. If you want to go vegetarian, substitute meaty mushrooms like portobellos and add veggies or legumes like peas. In the summer when heirloom tomatoes are in season, include their sweet, sun-kissed taste into this dish by putting slices on top of the gravy and then covering them with your biscuit dough before baking. In the fall, get seasonal by making your gravy with ground turkey flavored with sage, and bake it with sweet potato biscuits.