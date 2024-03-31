15 Ways To Upgrade Canned Biscuits

Canned biscuits are one of the few ready-made baking products that might actually taste better than the ones you make from scratch. Canned chocolate chip cookies can't hold a candle to the gooey, caramelized goodness of a batch of homemade ones, canned pizza dough always tastes more artificial than the floury, yeasted version you can make at home, and no pie crust tastes quite as satisfying as the one you wrestle and cajole into existence with your own two hands. But biscuits are different. They seem easy enough to produce from scratch. All you need are a handful of ingredients (just three if you're using our recipe), and you don't have to worry about kneading, letting them rise, or producing lamination. Many recipes only take about 20 minutes from start to finish. Frustratingly, however, homemade biscuits often turn out flat, dense, or sour from too much baking powder. In contrast, canned biscuits produce fluffy, buttery, melt-in-the-mouth results every time.

There is a broad range of quality when it comes to canned biscuits, but once you've found a product you love, you'll probably end up purchasing it repeatedly. Eventually, you may get tired of plain biscuits, which is why we've rounded up a list of all the ways you can revamp them to make a surprising variety of sweet and savory recipes.